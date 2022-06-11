Interpol, ICPC sign MoU on database access

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Police (Interpol) to grant the commission access to Interpol’s database. ICPC will utilise the access in profiling Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), and money laundering and illicit financial flows suspects.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made this known at the end of a meeting by heads of Nigerian law enforcement agencies with top officials of Interpol in Lyon, France. At the meeting, the ICPC boss discussed how the anti- corruption agency and the country could take advantage of Interpol’s database in profiling suspects.

“The Commission will develop the habit of issuing notices especially on high profile suspects. Such notices will be seen globally on PEPs in particular,” Owasanoye said. The Chairman also disclosed that the Commission would join the Global Focal Point Network coordinated by Interpol as part of measures to tighten the noose around corrupt and criminal persons. Interpol is expected to support the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria through strengthening of information sharing, utilisation of the organisation’s database of global suspects and prevention of incursion and influx of migrant terrorist fighters into Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Interpol briefed the Nigerian delegation on Operation Gemini, a special project focusing on trans-border organised crime involving migration, human trafficking, drug trafficking corruption and financial crimes. The international police also held special sessions with the delegation which were devoted to international and regional cooperation in law enforcement, operational methods of Interpol and strategies for data and information sharing.

