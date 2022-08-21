Interreligious group tasks political elites on promoting Nigeria’s unity

The Strength in Diversity Development Centre (SDDC), has urged Nigerian political elites to dwell on factors that unify the citizenry so as to make the nation better.

The group at a sensitisation programme to de-emphasise religion in politics stressed that both politics and religion are veritable tools of shaping the society and for human development. SDDC Founder, Shefiu Majemu, who also is the Chief Imam of Public Servant Staff Development Centre, (PSSDC) Mosque, Magodo, Lagos, said that the group could no longer afford to stand aloof while some politicians run the society aground.

SDDC with concern for peace and good governance according to him would always advocate for a better Nigeria even as it keeps informing the electorate to make informed choices at the polls.

“In present day Nigeria, political gladiators have used religion and ethnicity to propagate political interest, depending on perverse situations. “The road to the 2023 General Election in Nigeria has begun in earnest with political parties nominating flag bearers and running mates.

“There is every need that as a people we tread with caution, allow people to make informed choices without this distorted and pervasive idea of same faith ticket becoming an issue,” he said.

Another member of the group, Pastor Gabriel Asusu of the Living Word Church, Ojo Lagos, said that the ability to value one another as God’s creation would help maintain good relationships devoid of rancour in every sphere.

According to him, the thought of every political pundit is that power will shift to the South, as some of the political parties made good their promise and some settled for another northern bearer. “However, the current agitation here is the issue of a same faith ticket played by the ruling party, APC, which has not gone down well with some religious leaders; especially, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),that considered ‘ethnic balancing’, but without ‘religious balancing’.

“The ruling party has argued that it is the prerogative of the party membership to nominate flag bearers as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution and based on their political calculations and winning formulae. “CAN has shown its displeasure and argued that in the best of national interest, the decision must be withdrawn.

As a Faithbased organisation working on interreligious and intercultural dialogue and good governance, SDDC’s stance was that as much we understood CAN’s position on this, we equally respect the decision of the party, since the constitution do not dictates that ‘religion’ or ‘ethnicity’ should be criteria in nominating or voting people into political offices in Nigeria,” he stated.

He also posited that people should be aware that Nigeria is going through tough times at the moment and the polity cannot afford to heat up. He added: “Let us not plunge the country into another form of crisis. We do not have another place to call ours than Nigeria.

As religious leaders and faithbased institutions, our tolerance has been put under test and scrutiny by the current political agitations. “Hence we must demonstrate a high level of understanding with the effort to improve on our interreligious collaboration to weather the current political storm to move Nigeria ahead.

“The recently concluded Osun State election where the good people of the state voted out a Muslim- Christian ticket for a Christian- Christian ticket speaks volume of the strength in our diversity that we need to explore for development.”

