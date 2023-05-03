Interrogating Adeniran’s Beggar’s Opera at National Troupe’s 32nd play reading session

It was, indeed, a bold, delightful and stimulating return of the Play Reading Session (PRS), initiated by the NTN to promote and encouraging playwriting and play development through critical analysis, after a five-year hiatus.

The Play Reading Session (PRS) was institutionalised in 2001, during the tenure of Prof. Ahmed Yerima as the Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, in furtherance of one of the Troupe’s mandate to en- courage creativity in order to achieve excellence in the performing arts. ‘Beggars’ Opera’, a play written by Makinde Adeniran, was the focus of this year’s edition of the Play Read- ing Session (PRS), the 32nd in the series, held at the National Theatre Marquee, Iganmu Lagos, on Thurs- day April 13. It brought together culture administrators, theatre scholars, practitioners, critics, management and staff of the NTN, including the Artistic Director/CEO of the National Troupe, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed; the General Manager of the National Theatre, Prof. Sunnie Ododo, who was represented by Mr. Biodun Abe; Professor Tunji Azeez of the Theatre Arts Department, Lagos State University (LASU), who chaired the event; National President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NAN- TAP), Mr. Israel Eboh; the playwright, Makinde Adeniran; and several other notable thespians. It featured open reading of ‘Beggars’ Opera’ and dramatisation of excerpt of the play.

The serene Marquee resonated with drums, dance and drama as excerpts of the play were performed by members of the National Troupe, the series of readings by a select group of artistes. Earlier, the Artistic Director/CEO of the National Troupe, Ahmed Mo- hammed Ahmed, said he is delighted that under his watch, the Play Reading Session (PRS) has been revived to continue to promote good literary works of Nigeria across the country and beyond, thereby encouraging play writing and play development through critical analysis. He noted that the importance of the Play Reading Session cannot be over emphasized, adding that the Troupe will continue to use the plat- form of the reading session to spot playwriting talents, bridge the gap between theatre practice and dialec- tics and encourage people to cultivate the idea of reading plays.

“The aspect I like about the PRS is the platform it provides to expose the works of play- wright to theatre critics and experts so that they can suggest how the play can be improved upon. I am happy that the PRS is back and it will be sustained,” he said. He added that the event was the first play reading session of the NTN this year. Besides its rich theatrical resonance, ‘Beggars’ Opera’ is a brilliant commentary on the condition and plight of the underprivileged – the masses – in the society; it is a dis- quieting metaphor to call attention to the plight of the masses. Adeniran is a dramatist, actor, theatre director and broadcaster who has worked with reputable organisations and individuals. His writing credits include ‘Abiku’ (An adaptation of Ben Okri’s the Fam- ished Road); ‘Agbara’, ‘Sodom and Kolombia’, ‘Abinibi’ (a memoir still in progress); ‘Alamori’ (the play that represented Nigeria in the Cairo International Experimental Theatre Festival 2005); ‘Small Boy’ (an award winning movie) and several other HIV/AIDS drama skits for BBC, a radio drama project tagged ‘Voices’.

He is currently the Secretary General of the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP). Speaking with New Telegraph, Adeniran said the play is not a musical as some would love to put it. “It’s just a drama with music. The ‘opera’ in the title is a metaphor, chronicling the irony of the Nigerian masses during the time. As it were, masses want same good life in governance but they fight for it in different ways, sometimes, their struggles in different direction for good governance become very toxic that they destroy them- selves…

Then, the oppressors continue in their stead, and the masses continue in their confusion. The situation has become repeated melody in the lives of the masses: Beggars’ Opera. After the engaging reading session, it was time to critique the play. While many who spoke commended Adeniran, noting that ‘Beggars’ Opera’ is an actor’s play, others averred that it is director’s play. Among is- sues raised include long monologues and directions. Mr. Abe, who is a renowned set designer, said the playwright should have simply told his story and allow the designer, the scenographer to situate it, choose the best props to dramatise their plays rather than include it in their scripts. Responding, Prof Azeez said it was part of what a playwright should include in his script as a guide to the director, stage manager and others involved in the production process. Adeniran, while responding, dis- closed that the play was a result of his “accidental” days in exile. “I was part of the people in exile with Prof. Wole Soyinka. As a matter of fact, I was the youngest.

I didn’t plan for it. It was a mistake that they took me along. I went to perform a play, and ended up as one of those who wouldn’t come back home,” he said, adding that he writes most of his plays as an intervention. “They are informed by the situations I see. I write them and walk away, because, the moment I have done that, I release myself of that burden.” Makinde said the long dialogue came as a result of his attempt to decongest his mind of the so many things and the burden that he carries.