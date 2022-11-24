Interrogating NCC’s motive behind 5G spectrum auction

Following the announcement of auction of another two lots of 3.5GHz Spectrum in the 5G network, a section of the public misunderstood the plan and the motive behind the auction, especially concerning the reserved price vis-à-vis revenue generation by government. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports the NCC’s clarified motive behind the auction.

No fewer than 72 countries across the world have deployed the new 5G technology. 5G is hitting the mainstream fast. According to a GSA report, around 70 countries had 5G networks as of June 2022, up from just 38 in mid-2020. It is expected that 5G would reach one billion users this year after just in 3.5 years in use, compared with four years for 4G and 12 years for 3G. The Americas and Europe are at the forefront of 5G implementation. But investments in the technology have also been made in almost every country in Asia, with the technology also already deployed in many Asian countries. China and the United States are significantly ahead of other nations in their 5G rollout, with a combined 652 cities in which 5G is available. The Philippines is the country that is the closest in terms of 5G rollout, with active connections in 98 cities. In Africa, quite a number of countries have made move in the deployment of 5G network with South Africa leading the pack. South Africa was the first country in the region to launch 5G, and has since been joined by a handful of countries. Other African nations that have started using the 5G network include Botswana, Egypt, Gabon, Lesotho, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Kenya, Ethiopia and Nigeria. Nigeria joined the team in September, 2022, when MTN Nigeria rolled out the network in just only one city – Lagos.

Auction

Like other countries where the technology has been deployed, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) commenced the auction process of the two lots of 100 megahertz (MHz) Time Division Duplex (TDD) available in the 3.5 GHz band. After 11 rounds of bidding that lasted eight hours, Mafab Communications Ltd and MTN Nigeria Plc emerged the two successful winners of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria to support the delivery of ubiquitous broadband services in Nigeria. The two winners emerged in a keenly contested 3.5GHz Spectrum auction conducted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. The event took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Monday, December 13, 2021. Three companies, namely MTN, Airtel and Mafab Communications Limited, had qualified for the auction, having met the requirements stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) for the spectrum auction. The three companies had also participated in a mock auction held on Friday, December 10, 2021, which served as a precursor to the Main Auction conducted on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Bid price

In the first Round of the auction, the bid price was fixed at $199.374 million; $201.367 million at second round; $204.388 million at third round; $209.407 million at fourth round and $215.782 million at the fifth round. The auction prices increased progressively to $224.414 million at the sixth round; $231,146,643.96 at the seventh Round; $240.392 million at the eighth round; $251.210 million at the ninth round; and $263.700 million at the round 10 of the auction exercise. The auction process reached its peak at round 11 when the bid price increased to $275.904 million with all the three bidders still actively participating. The main stage of the auction, however, ended at the conclusion of the 11th round, with Airtel listing an exit bid of $270 million, while MTN posted an exit bid of $273 million, giving way to the Assignment Stage. At this point, Airtel had dropped off from the race having posted a lower exit bid, thus leaving Mafab and MTN as winners of the two available lots. Arising from the above, Danbatta said the winning bid price for the auction was $273.600 million for each lot of 100 MHz TDD and that the provisional winners were expected to pay the winning bid price, less the Intention-to-Bid Deposit by February 24, 2022.

Payment

On February 24, 2022, the winners of the bid for 3.5GHz 5G spectrum, MTN and Mafab each completed payment of the $273.6 million licence fee required by the Commission. Aside the $273.6 million payment, MTN paid additional $15.9 million, being the bidding sum it offered at the assignment state of the spectrum auction, making it clinch its preferred Lot 1 (3500-3600 Megahertz-MHz) in the 3.5Ghz spectrum; while, Mafab Communications, which bid-ed lower at the assignment stage, consequentially settled with Lot 2 (3700-3800Mhz) at no extra cost.

Second auction

Following the success of the first auction and the need for pushing out the remaining two lots of 100MHz in the 3.5GHz spectrum band to support 5G deployment in Nigeria, the NCC, On October 24, 2022, announced its plan to auction the remaining lots by January, 2023. The remaining two lots on offer range from 3400 – 3500MHz and 3600 – 3700MHz, with the reserve price for one lot of 100MHz TDD for a ten-year licence tenure fixed at $273.6 million, the winning price for the first auction. In the 64-page IM, NCC revealed that “the reserve price is the minimum price for one Lot of 100MHz TDD for a 10-year licence tenure fixed at $273.60 million or its equivalent in Naira at the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria rates at the time of the auction.” According to the NCC, it is offering the remaining lots of 2 x 100MHz in the 3.5GHz spectrum band to support 5G deployment in the nation. The remaining two Lots of 100 MHz TDD Spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band ranging from 3400 – 3500 MHz and 3600 – 3700 MHz, totalling 200 MHz for auction, according to NCC, will be awarded to winning bidders in the 100 MHz Lot. Applicants need to submit a completed application and supply the intention-to-bid deposit (IBD) by 5 December this year. There will be a mock auction on December 16. The actual auction (an ascending clock auction) is scheduled to take place on December 19, 2022, while winners are to pay the balance minus the IBD by January 20, 2023.

Revenue generation

Prior to the auction of 5G technology, the NCC had been generating revenue into the coffer of the Federal Government, using all the legal instruments in its reach. The sector has been adjudged by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as the highest contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP). Meanwhile, with the reserve price of the second auction of 5G fixed at $273.60 million, there was insinuation that the Commission was high on generating revenue for the government from the auction, especially before the 2023 general elections.

However, the Commission has clarified its motive behind the auction and the reason for fixing the reserve price at the winning bidding price of the first auction. First, the NCC EVC disabused the minds of the public of the wrong notion, saying the effort by the Commission to timely auction available spectrum for 5G services in Nigeria was primarily driven by the pursuit to join the global community to advance digital services and enhance quality communications infrastructure for the benefit of the citizenry, and not by the need to attract revenue for government.

The reserved price was also justified as the value of the spectrum at the time of auction. It was linked to a situation in real estates. For example, the monetary value of a building is based in the final payment after the bidding in the first auction. If a building is bought at the rate of $50 million, the reserved bidding price if the building is to be resold will be fixed at the price it was bought or higher, not lesser. While speaking to a cross section of industry players during the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on the Draft Information Memorandum for the 3.5GHz Spectrum Auction in Lagos recently, Danbatta said there was need for stakeholders to understand the genuine vision of the Commission to equip the nation with the latest technologies and services which is the focus of the efforts to deploy 5G services nationwide.

He said the motive was not primarily to generate revenue as the Commission is not mandated to generate revenue for the government by any means. “I want to disabuse the minds of those who feel that the objective of the NCC to auction the first and the second rounds of the 5G spectrum bands is to generate money for the Federal Government. This is not correct.

“The overriding consideration is not to generate money for the Federal Government but principally to ensure deployment of 5G services that enhance better life for Nigerians and the growth of the nation’s economy as a whole through provision of qualitative high-speed Internet services that increase productivity and efficiency across sectors. “For those who are conversant with developments in the industry, the proactive regulatory approach of the Commission in transiting Nigeria from 1G, to 2G, 3G, 4G and now to 5G has brought remarkable socio-economic developments, transforming lives and businesses. This clarification is very important at this stage to put to rest the insinuations and misconceptions being bandied in certain quarters. Our intent is purely to digitally transform Nigeria and Nigerians towards becoming a leading digital economy not only in Africa but globally and where telecoms continue to be a major enabler and contributor to the nation’s economic growth,” the EVC said.

Real motive

Danbatta also explained the rationale behind the need to conduct an auction on the second round of the 5G spectrum sale.According to him, following the successful auction of the initial two lots of the 5G spectrum in December 2021, the Commission had received requests to administratively licence the remaining lots at the exact fee the initial two lots were auctioned

