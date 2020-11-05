Interrogation of the Nigerian ‘hoodlums’ (1)

Nigeria is pregnant and also undergoing a very silent transformation. And I think everybody is seeing it as being very heavily pregnant, but only few know its transformative processes, while the great throng of Nigerian humanity neither know it or perceive it and if they do, could hardly explain it.

Since after Britain’s violent conquest of over 300 ethnic nationalities between 1851 and 1907 to constitute Nigeria and between 1964 and 1970 when a caste of Nigerian civilian and soldier rulers served Nigerians with grapes of wrath to beget this present legal order, Nigeria has suffered violence and violent men otherwise called ‘hoodlums’ have seized and appropriated it.

‘Hoodlum’ by all standard English dictionaries means criminal! Crime is a legal term while hoodlum is term of arts. Crime can only be legislated into being by transforming any action as a ‘crime’. For instance, written law can make otherwise lawful act a crime while a patently illegal act such as murder, robbery, theft, etc.

can by legislation be made lawful. Both transformations depend on who controls the legal order. Coup d’état is a capital offence attracting death sentence if it fails, but if it succeeds the triumphant executors are transformed to rulers whose otherwise criminal conduct are vitiated and held legal by the laws they decree.

This has been the position since January 15, 1966 to date. Without this control of the legal order all those ruling Nigeria since January 15, 1966 would appropriately be called ‘hoodlums’ and legally arrested and tried for treason, but they were, and still protected by law. In every aspect of Nigerian life, you see this distinction. Take the case of the crime of ‘robbery’.

The Armed Robbery and Firearms Act prohibit all forms of robberies including armed robbery. Robbery (of any valuable thing) with offensive weapons (gun, knife, etc.) attracts death penalty but the same offence by a government official who embezzles billions of public fund attracts mere jail sentence by the provisions of different laws such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act or the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

Anybody convicted of armed robbery automatically becomes a ‘hoodlum’ but do you call a governor, minister or legislator convicted of embezzling billions of government fund a hoodlum? Armed robbery is a ‘blue’ collar crime and it is a one-off violent encounter against one or few people which may result in death or grievous bodily injury to the victim or victims.

The offence of embezzlement or other corrupt enrichment otherwise called ‘white-collar’ crime is perpetrated by government officials and it involves fraudulent use of official position to steal public money, but the victims who are all the citizens of Nigeria usually never suffer any direct physical injury immediately but by the denial of the use of the public fund to execute public works such establishment or rehabilitation and equipment of schools, hospitals and roads the people are denied social services and the victims die in thousands and millions as a result. But these consequences do not bother the rulers because the perpetrators belong to the class of rulers.

The armed robber belongs in the class of hoodlums while the embezzler belongs in the class of usually designated by the Buhari administration as ‘looters’ or the ‘corrupt’ nut never called criminals or hoodlums.

Since 1984, actually December 31, 1983 when the soldiers, led by General Muhammadu Buhari overthrew President Shehu Shagari, Nigeria has been undergoing a socio-economic and political metamorphosis that seen to have defied logic and reason.

Basically, the soldiers overthrew Shagari because his government according to them was corrupt. To cure the corruption, Buhari unfolded draconian laws, rolled out straitjacket enforcement procedure encapsulated in the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) with the soldiers assisted by WAI-Brigade ensuring implementation to the letter.

Many erstwhile politicians were tried and jailed for life and the “people” or rather some people clapped because a “messiah” had come to judgement to avenge the public injury. With time, the clapping stopped or waned with public opinion revolting at the alleged autocratic excesses.

In no time, Buhari’s colleagues keyed to the public opinion by removing him for lack of consultations and dictatorial tendencies. Replacing him was his Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Babangida who announced himself ‘President’ regaling the bemused public with promises of ruling ‘democratically’ and ‘benevolently’.

In line with democracy, Babangida kicked up a national debate about taking IMF loan and even motor park economists joined the proceedings which was “democratically” determined when he ended the debate by agreeing with the populace to reject the IMF loan, but accepted the IMF “Conditionalities” to govern fiscal and economic policies.

The policy framework for this voodoo economic management was marshalled out in Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) which really sapped Nigeria and Nigerians and turned the country upside down and together with the political transition programme that sought to reform the governance structure and praxis kicked up so much turmoil arising from religious and socio-economic crises that the state and society remained turbulent virtually throughout Babangida’s reign. Even though some critics alleged that corruption was rife during that military regime, sincere stakeholders accept that corruption was rather the lubricant oiling the state structure and its institutional machinery.

Babangida’s administration despite some allegations of shortcomings achieved many economic feats, but the greatest was his political transition programme which allegedly even though not founded on any sound constitutional and political principles achieved a masterpiece of a revolutionary proportion as expressed in the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election. But he cancelled the election, according to one of his palace intellectuals and spin-doctors, Prof. Omo Omoruyi, not to be recording in history as the one that destroyed the governance structure and electoral infrastructure Britain erected and ordained a section of Nigeria as the ‘custodians’.

Since June 22, 1993 when that election was cancelled, Nigeria was engulfed with crises until 1998 when two calamities befell it as a sitting Head of State, General Sani Abacha died in office in mysterious circumstances only to be followed a month later by the winner of the June 12 election, and a legitimate claimant to the throne, Chief MKO Abiola, who died while still in detention.

The potential catastrophe of these events convinced the military to retreat and hand over power to their civilian partners. But it was a catch-22 scenario as the position was that of standing between the devil and the deep blue sea.

The former was chosen when General Abdulsalami Abubakar not wanting the possibility of the country collapsing on his head if he experimented with Constitutional Conference to agree on a constitution merely appointed a committee headed by Hon. Niki Tobi, a former Supreme Court Justice to write a constitution for the country. That task was accomplished and nobody saw the document outside the General Abdulsalami’s Supreme Military Council until May 29, 1999 when he inaugurated the government founded upon it and led by one of their colleagues, General Olusegun Obasanjo.

General Obasanjo ruled as a soldier even though he was supposed to be running a “constitutional” and “democratic” government, but the 1999 Constitution upon which the government and politics were based cannot be distinguished from military laws.

But one noticeable shift in culture was the disintegration of not only the civil or organized societies but the actual society itself. Everything appeared calm after Abacha, but it was a peace of the graveyard.

Like this: Like Loading...