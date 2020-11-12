Interrogation of the Nigerian ‘hoodlums’ (2)

Remember that robust civil societies have been markedly a feature of Nigeria politics since 1920s when the colonial society from Gold Coast, Sierra Leone and Nigeria was able to organize and led National Council for British West Africa and Aborigine Rights Protection Society to fight against the oppressive policies of Britain’s colonial authorities.

In Nigeria from the 1930s, there were trade unions, professional unions, student unions and community unions etc., and all these severally and jointly battled excesses of British colonial rule.

These unions were instrumental to the formation of the first truly national and nationalist political party, which was the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons (NCNC) in 1944. A national youth organization, the Zikist Movement which knew no tribal or religious colours was also formed by youths of Nigeria to bolster nationalist activities by NCNC until they were betrayed by Nnamdi Azikiwe in 1948 and subsequently decimated and proscribed by British colonial authorities between 1948 and 1950.

So this glorious culture of active civil society died with military rule beginning with General Sani Abacha government which co-opted some and destroyed those that refused to cooperate. So, by the time General Obasanjo took office, the studentship body, the trade unions, professional bodies (NBA, NMA, etc.) have been compromised and sucked up into the ruling infrastructure. But in place of these legitimate bodies new groups had splintered from the co-opted bodies and seeking to live above the law rebelled against the government.

So, many of these civil society groups having been sucked up into government by means of informal participation in politics as support groups sought to benefit maximally. The inordinate demands of these groups forced the rulers to seek to control their excesses by adopting, in some cases divide-and-rule but this tactics boomeranged as many groups broke away to form rival groups. These rival groups pitch their tents with rival political groups and in a way they were manipulated to become coercive instruments during elections. But after each political season, a large number of youths and the not-so-youthful, otherwise known as “area boys and fathers” lay redundant.

It is from these groups that ‘area boys’ in Lagos originated. The Niger Delta militants owe their origin from splintered political groups while the Boko Haram had its source from Borno State’s APP government use of the youths as political thugs popularly called ECOMOG. In various states, they have various groups with diverse names and nomenclatures, but all organized as stormtroopers for politics.

But one surprising thing that never stops from amusing those that have followed this unfortunate development is the Nigerian political rulers’ penchant to dismiss these unfortunate brothers and sisters after using them for their nefarious activities. You hear them tag them as ‘hoodlums’ and ‘miscreants’ which denote criminality, but when their services are required they were recruited and called ‘our boys’.

It is against this background that one interrogates the current propaganda rubbishing the October-Youth- Revolt code-named #EndSARS. At the beginning, all political rulers embraced the #EndSARS protests as genuine outcry against police brutality and fell over themselves in dishing out promises to assuage their anger.

Now, in the middle of the protest the bubble bust as it was alleged that the Army’s enforcement of the Lagos curfew allegedly led to the killing of some protesters at Lekki, Lagos and this action has snowballed into a full scale rebellion accompanied with violent destruction of lives and property throughout Southern states and some Northern states.

Adroit management of the crisis required a name tag and that was the branding of the latter event not as part of the #EndSARS protest, but an entirely new malevolent action taken by some political troublemakers and these could not be the Nigerian youths but a class known as “hoodlums.”

From the President to the council chairmen, the violent protests were not the actions of Nigerian youth but that of the “hoodlums” who were paid by political opponents or even as tried in Lagos by ethnic jingoist, by the Igbo to destroy Yoruba public and private property. Unstructured and ideologically-deficient civil struggle is bound to suffer this fate of misdirection and consequent deflection and mischaracterization. Most Nigerian civil protests and struggles are usually episodic and they lack focus and goal.

For instance, when the Nigerian youths formed the Zikist Movement to bolster the nationalist struggle by NCNC they did not ask if the leaders (Azikiwe in particular) shared the same vision with them. Eventually, when Azikiwe had rapprochement with British Governor-General, Sir John Macpherson, and was ready to cooperate with British colonial government and decolonization processes he did not look back before disowning them as “fissiparous lieutenants.”

The British weighed in by bludgeoning the Zikists with a hammer from 1948 to 1950. When idealistic youths in the military overthrew Balewa government in 1966 it enjoyed national acceptance but later it was termed “Igbo coup” the basis for which Northern military men carried out a Revenge Coup coupled with a politically organized pogroms against the Igbo.

In Nigeria’s socio-economic environment, it may be difficult to have a revolutionary protest either by youths or elders that may be nationalistic or entirely free from violence given the palpable anger (public and private) that Nigeria is currently seething with.

The economic condition of Nigerians is so dire that a tingling social sensation will trigger a commotion such as we are presently seeing in several states but such will always be revolutionarily deficient and impotent. Several reasons are responsible for this state of affairs. Nigeria is religiously and ethnically polarized as the political community, and this I mean the constituent citizenry, is divided into several fault lines compacted in the over 300 tribes but majorly the Hausa/Fulani, Igbo and Yoruba. Then this political community is further and most dangerously bifurcated into two major received religions: Christianity and Islam.

The leaders subscribe to these two religions and in most cases one or the other of these three major tribes has been ruling Nigeria and their loyalty in reality lay with the tribe and the religion while the pretension is to put every appearances of denial of any loyalty to the tribe or religion. Also, the imposition of a constitutional framework by Britain, but most especially by the military rulers from 1966 to 1999 which denied the people the right to agree on what constitutional framework to govern them makes governance difficult as the caste of rulers that imposed the 1966 legal order are still in control of political and economic power and they frustrates every proposal of reforms with their singsong of the “unity of Nigeria being non-negotiable” or that “Nigeria’s unity is sacrosanct and indissoluble” and this does not give room for creative change. The income inequality is too obvious to paper over by any sweet talk or promise founded on cosmetics.

Only a fundamental change of this feudal income distribution system based on equitable principles will return Nigeria to normalcy by designing a system that remunerates people according to their productive value not privilege as currently obtains with public officers’ remuneration vis-à-vis other workers in the political economy. Let this #EndSARS ‘hoodlum’ rebellion point Nigerian ruling caste to the ticking time-bomb which the unequal state structure, unjust constitutional framework and oppressive socio-economic and political machinery have engendered with the possible consequences of violent uprising by the disorganized “hoodlums” which may graduate to sustainable ‘confusion’ occasioning destruction by all against al

Like this: Like Loading...