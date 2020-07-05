Business

Interstate movement: FRSC vows to enforce 50% loading

ollowing the Presidential order on the ease of Inter-State movement during the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has called on all motoring public to obey all the laid down guidelines by the government in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.

 

 

The Sector Commander made this known while speaking during the Commands management meeting at FRSC Ojodu. He said there will be upsurge in traffic volume as the interstate lockdown has been lifted hence traffic gridlocks would be inevitable during this period.

 

He emphasised on the need to embrace the 50 per cent loading capacity of all vehicles as overloading with either passenger or goods will not be overlooked by the personnel across the states.

 

 

“While travelling from one state to the other, it’s important that we do not increase the risk of transmission of the virus. The public must continue to follow social distancing guidelines and compulsory use of face mask to keep coronavirus under control,” he said.

 

 

He therefore advised drivers to plan their journey daily and set out early to avoid rushing which can cause excessive speed and eventual fatal crashes.

 

 

He also gave the assurance that FRSC will continue to work with sister agencies to help increase the awareness of Covid-19 and enforcement of all road traffic regulations.

 

 

He urged motorists to call the FRSC Toll free Number 122 for help and emergency response when necessary.

 

 

