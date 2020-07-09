Business

Interswitch boss tasks companies on crisis management

Posted on

Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, has described the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as a wake-up call for companies to have a crisis management plan in order to prepare for potential crisis and keep their businesses afloat. He made this known during the WIMBOARD Institute Webinar tagged: “The role of a Board in Anticipating and Managing Crisis,” held recently. Speaking on what boards can do to anticipate crisis, Mitchell explained that the board takes a longterm view of the business and plans for seasons. Using Interswitch Group as a case study, he disclosed that prior to the novel Coronavirus disruption, Interswitch Group had developed a proactive crisis management plan that enabled the firm navigate the business environment seamlessly, whilst continuing to offer top-notch services to its esteemed customers, during the pandemic.



Business

BIS seeks transparency for non-bank dollar funding activities

Posted on

T he rising significance of non-banks has increased the speed and scope of stress transmission through the global financial system at a time when the importance of the U.S. dollar has grown, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said.     The umbrella group for the world’s central banks said the structural shifts in […]
Business

ESP: Digital switchover gets N15bn lifeline

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●FG to fast-track project The country’s belaboured moves to switch over to digital broadcasting is set to be enlivened as the Federal Government plans to inject N15 billion into the project in the next 12 months. This was part of government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) released recently to tackle the effects of COVID-19 on the […]
Business

Lender donates COVID-19 test kits to Lagos

Posted on

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has further strengthened its support for fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) through the donation of test kits to the Lagos State Government. Announcing the donation of the kits, which were presented to the Lagos State Government at the Lagos State Biobank, Mainland Hospital, Yaba, the lender said the move became imperative given […]

