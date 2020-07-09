Interswitch boss tasks companies on crisis management

Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, has described the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as a wake-up call for companies to have a crisis management plan in order to prepare for potential crisis and keep their businesses afloat. He made this known during the WIMBOARD Institute Webinar tagged: “The role of a Board in Anticipating and Managing Crisis,” held recently. Speaking on what boards can do to anticipate crisis, Mitchell explained that the board takes a longterm view of the business and plans for seasons. Using Interswitch Group as a case study, he disclosed that prior to the novel Coronavirus disruption, Interswitch Group had developed a proactive crisis management plan that enabled the firm navigate the business environment seamlessly, whilst continuing to offer top-notch services to its esteemed customers, during the pandemic.

