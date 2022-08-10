Interswitch: Collaboration key to promoting financial inclusion

To accelerate growth and deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria, it is imperative for players in the financial service industry such as banks, telcos and fintechs to collaborate to provide innovative solutions and unique offerings to customers, the Managing Director, Interswitch Purepay, Akeem Lawal, has said.

Lawal, who stated this in a keynote address titled, “Building Partnership for Growth, Exploring the Intersection of Banks, Telcos and Fintech Companies,” delivered at the Nigerian Fintech Forum held in Lagos, recently, noted that the Nigeria financial industry has evolved tremendously over the years with customers transitioning from banking halls transactions to adopting digital payment services.

He pointed out that despite the growth of the financial sector, customers are yearning for more innovative and seamless payment solutions hence, players in the financial industry must work with one another to design cuttingedge solutions that speak to the needs of customers and further strengthen the financial industry.

He said: “As headline platinum sponsor, we are delighted to be sponsoring the Nigeria Fintech Forum because we believe that a platform like this will provide the opportunity for critical stakeholders in the financial industry to engage and proffer solutions that will consequently drive the growth of the financial Industry.” He further said: “At Interswitch, we will continue to design tailor-made solutions that speak to the need of every customer.

Therefore, it is important for players in the financial industry, including the banks, telcos and fintechs to leverage collaboration to provide innovative and seamless solutions to customers. This is the only way we can meet the 95 per cent financial inclusion target by 2024.”

Speaking during the panel session, Tyoyila Aga, Group Head, Financial Services Business at Interswitch, said it was important that players in the industry collaborate with regulators, keep abreast of new regulations and help strengthen compliance levels to grow the financial industry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...