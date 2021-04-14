Interswitch commences sale of JAMB ePINs

Interswitch Group has announced the opening of its platform for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registrations. In a statement, the company said parents and guardians of prospective candidates intending to register for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could now obtain their ePINs from enabled Interswitch platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (agents), via payment with Interswitch Web- PAY on JAMB’s website and through payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide from Thursday, April 8, 2021.

It added: “The Interswitch platforms simplifies the registration process and eliminates the cumbersome JAMB registration process faced by many candidates nationwide. Registration for the exam (UTME) will last for six weeks and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Candidates are advised to optimise this registration period.

