Interswitch, Compass Plus to ease payments across Africa

Interswitch and Compass Plus Technologies, an international provider of retail banking and electronic payments software, have announced a partnership to further strengthen Interswitch’s payment card processing capacity in Africa.

 

According to a press release, the strategic partnership will see Interswitch utilise TranzAxis, an awardwinning, token-based, cloudnative and API first open development payments platform developed by Compass Plus with innovation at its core, for Verve, Visa and Mastercard credit card processing.

 

The statement said: “This collaboration forms part of Interswitch’s comprehensive response to the evolving and constantly expanding demand by the African market and will boost its presence across the continent as it continues to deliver on its promise as the gateway to Africa’s payment ecosystem.

 

Currently, six banks across Africa have been onboarded on the new platform, resulting in a major collaboration with Sterling Bank of Nigeria to launch the first Verve credit card in the country, “By utilising TranzAxis, Interswitch can rely on its extensive API capabilities for seamless integration, which significantly accelerates time to market. It also provides operational workflows to segregate system set up in compliance with rules and controls required to scale and meet unique market requirements.

 

“The new platform has been deployed in one of Interswitch Group’s technology hubs domiciled in Nairobi, Kenya, and will have the capability to process transactions for Interswitch clients across Africa, with localised instances for each country carefully tailored to meet clients’ unique needs.”

 

