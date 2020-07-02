Interswitch donates equipment, kits to LASG

In furtherance of its efforts to assist the government in ramping up the testing capacity for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, integrated digital payment and e-commerce company, Interswitch Group, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid diagnostic test kits (RDTs) to the Lagos State Government.

The donation, which was presented to the state government by representatives of the Interswitch Group, was received by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, on behalf of the Governor at Alausa, Ikeja, recently.

The group revealed that the donation was geared towards intensifying the government’s efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. It was part of Interswitch’s on-going support for the numerous local intervention initiatives between State Governments and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Divisional CEO, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services Limited (IFIS), Titilola Shogaolu, said that as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country with increasing numbers of reported cases, it is imperative to increase the testing capacity in Nigeria.

She reaffirmed Interswitch’s commitment towards supporting governments at all levels in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Shogaolu disclosed that Interswitch, through its health-tech subsidiary, eClat, has developed a COVID-19 pathway software platform. The platform allows members of the public to perform remote self-assessment exercises to determine their risk status and pre-disposition to the virus.

The platform analyses users’ information from a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure, observed symptoms, health, and travel history. Users are, thereafter, advised whether to self-quarantine, visit a healthcare facility for further testing, or just keep safe.

She added that the self-assessment platform is being deployed across the 23 states in Nigeria. Currently, the platform has been deployed in eight states, with unique USSD codes. Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, commended Interswitch Group for the donation of the protective equipment and test kits.

He acknowledged the group’s support in boosting the testing capacity in the state. He further called on other stakeholders and well-spirited persons to support the government’s effort in the fight to curb the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...