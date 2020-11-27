Interswitch, Finastra consolidate for improved services

Interswitch, Africa’s leading technologydriven company focused on the digitisation of payments in Africa, has announced its partnership with Finastra, one of the world’s largest fintechs, to deliver innovative, solutions for digital payments, corporate banking, treasury and trade finance, to financial institutions in Africa.

In a statement, Interswitch said that the partnership would enable it to deliver on its vision to transform Africa’s wholesale and transaction banking business by building world class products and solutions, thereby, delivering innovative and trusted technology to banks and the communities they serve.

It stated: “With this strategic partnership, Interswitch becomes Finastra’s lead technology partner in theNigerian market. This enables Finastra to bring the broadest set of financial software solutions to financial institutions in Nigeria and across Africa, in conjunction with Interswitch’s strong understanding of the local banking and payments landscape, as well as the ability to deploy solutions across these markets.”

