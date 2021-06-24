Interswitch, FIRS collaborate on Tax ProMax

Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enable taxpayers to file all naira denominated tax returns through its robust and governmentapproved payment gateway. The Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’s new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) e-filling platform on June 7, 2021. For a seamless tax remittance process, taxpayers and tax consultants are expected to file their tax return on FIRS Tax- ProMax (https://taxpromax. firs.gov.ng/); click on the Interswitch logo to generate the Document Identification Number (DIN) and make payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide or pay online via Quickteller Mobile App/Web. Given that registration on TaxProMax being mandatory, taxpayers that are yet to get their user credentials are advised to register online at https://taxpromax. firs.gov.ng/ or visit the nearest FIRS tax office to be onboarded immediately.
Related Articles
Flour millers import N1trn wheat
MASSIVE Noodles and flour producers have spent huge sum on foreign wheat import Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian flour millers have imported 7. 25million tonnes of wheat valued at N1.01trillion ($2.31 billion) between January 2019 and June 2020. Also, despite the sudden hike in price of wheat by 20.03 per cent in Russia, millers using Lagos […]
Pantami inaugurates emergency centre in Ogun, Enugu
The Emergency Communication Centres (NCC) established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in both Ogun and Enugu states have been commissioned by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami. The two NCC projects were part of the seven projects inaugurated by the Minister during the virtual commissioning of the […]
Central banks sell gold first time in 10 years
Central banks have become gold sellers for the first time since 2010 as some producing nations exploited near-record prices to soften the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Net sales totaled 12.1 tons of bullion in the third quarter, compared with purchases of 141.9 tons a year earlier, according to a report by […]
