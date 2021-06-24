Interswitch, FIRS collaborate on Tax ProMax

Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enable taxpayers to file all naira denominated tax returns through its robust and governmentapproved payment gateway. The Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’s new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) e-filling platform on June 7, 2021. For a seamless tax remittance process, taxpayers and tax consultants are expected to file their tax return on FIRS Tax- ProMax (https://taxpromax. firs.gov.ng/); click on the Interswitch logo to generate the Document Identification Number (DIN) and make payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide or pay online via Quickteller Mobile App/Web. Given that registration on TaxProMax being mandatory, taxpayers that are yet to get their user credentials are advised to register online at https://taxpromax. firs.gov.ng/ or visit the nearest FIRS tax office to be onboarded immediately.

