Business

Interswitch, FIRS collaborate on Tax ProMax

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enable taxpayers to file all naira denominated tax returns through its robust and governmentapproved payment gateway. The Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’s new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) e-filling platform on June 7, 2021. For a seamless tax remittance process, taxpayers and tax consultants are expected to file their tax return on FIRS Tax- ProMax (https://taxpromax. firs.gov.ng/); click on the Interswitch logo to generate the Document Identification Number (DIN) and make payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide or pay online via Quickteller Mobile App/Web. Given that registration on TaxProMax being mandatory, taxpayers that are yet to get their user credentials are advised to register online at https://taxpromax. firs.gov.ng/ or visit the nearest FIRS tax office to be onboarded immediately.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Flour millers import N1trn wheat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MASSIVE Noodles and flour producers have spent huge sum on foreign wheat import   Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian flour millers have imported 7. 25million tonnes of wheat valued at N1.01trillion ($2.31 billion) between January 2019 and June 2020. Also, despite the sudden hike in price of wheat by 20.03 per cent in Russia, millers using Lagos […]
Business

Pantami inaugurates emergency centre in Ogun, Enugu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Emergency Communication Centres (NCC) established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in both Ogun and Enugu states have been commissioned by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.   The two NCC projects were part of the seven projects inaugurated by the Minister during the virtual commissioning of the […]
Business

Central banks sell gold first time in 10 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Central banks have become gold sellers for the first time since 2010 as some producing nations exploited near-record prices to soften the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Net sales totaled 12.1 tons of bullion in the third quarter, compared with purchases of 141.9 tons a year earlier, according to a report by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica