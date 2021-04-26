Interswitch Group CMO, others get recognition

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, has been recognised as one of the Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology in 2021 in the latest annual list released by the global business leadership community, HotTopics.HT. HotTopics.HT rewards individuals, who are trailblazers in the use of new technologies to drive innovation within the marketing function.

It also recognises ambassadors for the B2B marketing community inside and outside of their own organisations, as well as those who have demonstrated empathy and transformational leadership during these extraordinary times.

Announcing its list of Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology 2021, the international platform recognised leading marketing professionals across global markets practicing in the technology space based on selections of an international jury of marketing leaders which included Lisa Gilbert, Chief Marketing Officer and GM of IBM Marketing Services, Mehul Kapadia, Global Head of Marketing at Vodafone Business and Matt Preschern, Chief Marketing, Global CMO at Forcepoint.

