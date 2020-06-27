Interswitch Group donates equipment, kits to Lagos

In furtherance of its efforts to assist the government in ramping up the testing capacity for the coronavirus across the country, integrated digital payment and E-commerce Company, Interswitch Group, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid diagnostic test kits (RDTs) to Lagos State Government.

The donation, which was presented to the State Government by representatives of the Interswitch Group, was received by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, on behalf of the Governor at Alausa, Ikeja, recently. The Group revealed that the donation is geared towards intensifying the government’s efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. This is part of Interswitch’s on-going support for the numerous local intervention initiatives between State Governments and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Titilola Shogaolu, Divisional CEO, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services Limited (IFIS), said that as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country with increasing numbers of reported cases, it is imperative to increase the testing capacity in Nigeria. She reaffirmed Interswitch’s commitment towards supporting governments at all levels in the fight against the deadly pandemic. Shogaolu disclosed that Interswitch, through its health-tech subsidiary, eClat, has developed a COVID-19 pathway software platform. The platform allows members of the public to perform remote self-assessment exercises to determine their risk status and predisposition to the virus. The platform analyses users’ information from a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure, observed symptoms, and health and travel history. Users are thereafter advised whether to self-quarantine, visit a healthcare facility for further testing, or just keep safe.

Like this: Like Loading...