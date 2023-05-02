Interswitch Group, Kenya’s Credit Bank, IFAD Partner On Remittance

As part of sustained efforts to create solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper across the continent, Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has announced a partnership with Kenyan lender, Credit Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Ria Money Transfer.

The partnership will facilitate the provision of Diaspora cash remittance services to rural recipients in Kenya through the Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (SACCOs). Tagged the Affordable Remittances and Enhanced Financial Inclusion Programme, the initiative will enable unbanked rural remittance receivers to access formal banking services through a basic and transparent bank account and see Interswitch and its partners collaboratively train and build capacity for over 1,350 SACCO members.

Credit Bank projects that during the initial phase of the programme, it will reach at least 1,200 Kenyans living in the diaspora and facilitate at least 1,500 rural recipients back home to open a bank account for the first time. Thus far, the initiative has onboarded three SACCOs that will be engaged in the next 16 months, with projections to onboard seven more over the next 36 months.

The SACCOs will have their staff appointed as sub-agents in the rural Kenyan areas, which are currently underserved by formal remittance providers.