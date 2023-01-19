Interswitch hosts 20th year anniversary grand finale

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has wrapped up its 20th anniversary celebrations with the Interswitch Ball event which took place at the prestigious Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The event, which drew top government functionaries, representatives from the financial services sector, captains of industry, customers, employees, and other well-wishers, was an evening of good speeches and entertainment – a befitting end to months of celebrations.
