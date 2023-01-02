Interswitch hosts stakeholders in Sierra Leone

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has further deepened its expansion beyond the shores of Nigeria with organisation of its first breakfast session in Sierra Leone. According to a press release, the session tagged, “Accelerating Growth and Profitability – Leveraging Technology to Win,” provided key insights and explored robust opportunities for businesses in Sierra Leone to continue to evolve. At the session, topical industry issues were also discussed, and attendees were introduced to a variety of innovative products and solutions targeted at commercial banks, microfinance banks, fintechs, other financial institutions, and the general public. Speaking at the session, Olubunmi Aina, Group Head Sales, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), stated that businesses in Sierra Leone are set to enjoy seamless business operations, especially as pertaining to payments. He said: “At Interswitch, our core objective is to deliver an Africa where payments are a seamless and invisible part of everyday life, and we have carried this vision with us for the past 20 years. “Interswitch is committed to the advancement and penetration of digital payments in Africa as a whole. We continue to create innovative solutions that enable individuals and communities to prosper across the continent.

