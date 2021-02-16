Interswitch launches Quickteller Business for SMEs

Interswitch Group has announced the launch of Quickteller Business, a new comprehensive corporate solution, focused on empowering businesses of all sizes, facilitate payments and manage transactions from anywhere in the world – through one, simple integrated platform.

In a statement, the company said: “Complementing Interswitch’s existing Quickteller platform, Quickteller Business will broaden its payment management capabilities to businesses and merchants of all sizes, allowing them to access a wide range of integrated payment offerings, ranging from disbursements to value financing.

“The addition of Quickteller Business to the existing consumer platform creates a unique, differentiated offering with potential to accelerate value creation for large corporates, MSMEs and consumers.

This will be done leveraging Quickteller’s significant existing consumer base with over five million consumers already using Quickteller for a variety of retail payments in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya and Gambia.” rther stated: “The launch of Quickteller Business further expands the reach of Interswitch’s popular ecommerce solution to a broader audience of business users, helping to facilitate growth in the burgeoning SME sector across Africa.

In the last five years, Nigeria’s vast SME sector has contributed an average of 48 per cent to national GDP – according to a PwC survey – and accounts for about 50 per cent of industrial jobs and almost 90 per cent of activities in the manufacturing sector

Like this: Like Loading...