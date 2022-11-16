Interswitch: Leveraging innovative solutions’ll drive growth

As the adoption of digital payment continues to rise in the country and customers continue to yearn for more sophisticated digital payment offerings, leading integrated payments and digital e-commerce company, Interswitch, has said that it is imperative for businesses to integrate novel solutions that speak to the unique needs of their customers in order to have a more robust and financially inclusive country. The company stated this during its second Regional Breakfast Session held at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where stakeholders, financial institutions, micro-finance banks, fintechs among others were introduced to innovative solutions designed by Interswitch and get them acquainted with the benefits in different use cases.

The Regional Breakfast Session, which is tagged, “Accelerating Growth and Profitability – Leveraging Technology to Win,” is geared towards providing insights and discussing robust opportunities for businesses to continue to evolve. Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching, Interswitch Purepay, Akeem Lawal, said that Interswitch is committed to the advancement of digital payment in the coun-try and beyond, hence the firm has continued to demonstrate its resolve and capacity in pushing the course to spur economic growth.

He said: “The objective of the Regional Breakfast Session is to have robust discussions with stakeholders on latest digital payment trends and proffer solutions to industry’s challenges. It is also an opportunity for us to meet with our customers and introduce them to novel solutions and technologies that will build sustainable businesses and transform the payment landscape.” According to Lawal, “in the last 20 years, Interswitch has continued to facilitate the growth of the payment ecosystem.

The Regional Breakfast Session is a testament to this, and we will never stop bringing our customers up to speed with the latest technologies and capabilities in the payment space to help enhance their businesses.” The attendees had firsthand information about Interswitch’s recently launched products, which included Tokenization; Fintech-in-a-box; Fraud Solution-as-a-Services; Banking-as-a-Service; Payment-as-a- Service; Interswitch Security-as-a-Service; Mobile Banking-as -a-Service and Biometrics on POS and Value financing.

The products are tailored to provide seamless payment solutions to banks, fintechs, micro-finance banks and other financial institutions. Essentially, the products will provide seamless integration to newer payment channels, protect customers against digital payment fraud, avail effective value financing tools to lenders and enhance customer experience among others. The Port Harcourt event is the second location in the country where the Regional Breakfast Session has held after it kicked off in Ibadan, Oyo state. The event is expected to also hold in Enugu, Abuja and Lagos.

