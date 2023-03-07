Business

Interswitch named best employer brand at LinkedIn Talent Awards

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch has been named the Best Employer Brand – sub-Saharan Africa at the LinkedIn Talent Awards. The award was announced at the LinkedIn Talent Awards ceremony which held at the Microsoft offices in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

The LinkedIn Talent Awards recognizes companies around the world that are leading the future of work through innovation, creating inclusive workplaces, building strong employer brands and actively engaging talent communities on platforms like LinkedIn.

Interswitch was adjudged to have met all the criteria and emerged as the winner of award for its outstanding efforts to attract and retain top talent, as well as its commitment to creating a positive work culture and supporting employees’ professional development. Commenting on the award, Franklin Ali, Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch Nigeria, said the company is delighted to be recognized for its talent management efforts, and remains committed to sustaining a positive work environment that promotes innovation, creativity, and collaboration. He said: “We are thrilled to be named the Best Employer Brand in Sub-Saharan Africa by LinkedIn.”

