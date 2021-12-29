Interswitch offers product developers access to APIs

Business

Interswitch has said that it is committed to providing technology developers in Nigeria with the appropriate tools to create new digital products and solutions with ease.

The company stated this at its Developers’ Summit, which held in Abuja recently and saw developers from all over the city gathering to learn more about the remarkable possibilities that Interswitch Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) offer.

 

Addressing the group of developers at the summit, the Products and Developers Relations Executive at Interswitch, Tochukwu Achebe, said the API plugin enables businesses to generate their Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Quick Response (QR) code and wallet.

 

He said API enables developers across Africa to innovate and automate their businesses seamlessly, irrespective of the kind of services they offer, while hinting that the API marketplace will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2022 .

 

Achebe said: “With our developer community, we are building an ecosystem where we can receive feedback , go to markets quickly with our solutions and create an opportunity for everyone to integrate and build their solutions seamlessly  around the APIs.

 

We have also created a sandbox to allow developers to test API end points and confirm their effectiveness.” Also speaking, the Group Head, Business, Merchant Acquiring at Interswitch, Jeffrey Williams-Edem, said the organisation has created a platform and an ecosystem that allows developers to build Point of Sale (POS) applications.

 

He listed some of the recent improvements made on the Quickteller payment platform and the POS terminals.

 

According to Williams-Edem, users of the Quickteller Business app are able to view real-time data on settlement and refunds and also initiate dispute settlement.

He added that the storefront; payment link; electronic invoicing; transaction status; customer data and insights coupled with payment on the web and POS are some of the functions that have been integrated into the platform.

 

“We remain resolute in our effort to be an African payment gateway that enables prosperity in Africa, by empowering businesses and individuals to execute seamless trade using tokens and wallets to make payments on Interswitch Point of Sales (POS) terminals or gateways,” Williams- Edem said.

 

