Interswitch partners Adamawa on digital payment

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has been engaged by the Adamawa State Government to enhance digital revenue collection, payment collections and processing with its Interswitch Collections Solution (Paydirect). Interswitch Collections Solution is a platform that enables government agencies and corporate organisations to collect and monitor revenue across various channels such as banks, Point of Sales (PoS) terminals, Internet banking, and the Quickteller (web, mobile, ATM, and USSD) platform.

The use of this platform by the state government will ensure transparency in revenue collection, and bills payment while checking revenue leakages. Adamawa State Government will also benefit from the ease of use the platform offers as well as centralized view of all revenue collected by its agencies and online real-time reporting and monitoring.

To support the state government’s drive to engender open governance, accountability and strategic planning, the payment platform will reduce reconciliation issues, improve efficiency, and ensure access to detailed business intelligence reports for effective decision-making. Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director, Interswitch Industry Ecosystems, Chinyere Don- Okhuofu, stated: “This strategic collaboration aligns with our overarching goal of facilitating safe, secure, and seamless payment options for Nigerians through our digital payment platforms. “The robust payment platform was designed to help the governments to achieve strong economic growth and foster sustainable development for Nigeria.” Also speaking about the alliance, the Regional Head of Sales, North, Interswitch Group, Thomas Ezeh, said: “Interswitch is committed to empowering the Adamawa government to collect internally generated revenue efficiently and effectively. “Our goal, among other things, is to help governments at all levels and agencies to achieve their revenue targets. “We encourage all government agencies to come on board as we believe that digital revenue collection and payment have the potential to attract investments and boost economic growth.”

 

Our Reporters

