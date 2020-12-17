Business

Interswitch partners Credit Bank on multi-currency prepaid card

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Interswitch Group, Africa’s largest digital payment company, has partnered Kenya’s Credit Bank Plc to launch a multi-currency prepaid card. The card is aimed at providing consumers with an excellent alternative banking card that allows for safe, secure and seamless electronic transactions.

Romana Rajput, Country General Manager, Interswitch Kenya, stated at the launch that the partnership is a boost to Interswitch’s issuing business; adding that it is further proof of the company’s leadership position in the financial services industry on the continent. “This is definitely a boost to Interswitch’s issuer-support and third-party processing business.

We have been around for a while and we intend to keep entrenching digital payments in East Africa and across Africa as a whole. Now, customers will have access to the prepaid cards without necessarily having a bank account. The card can be funded through mobile money and it is widely accepted by merchants for payments and at the ATMs for withdrawals,” Rajput said. Mr. Jack Ngare, Credit Bank Director, noted that the product was aimed at increasing financial freedom for the banked, unbanked and under-banked. “It is our aim to provide our customers with the control and confidence they need to manage their money smartly.

Membership of the Visa network will allow the card holders to use it worldwide for payments and withdrawals, and to transact safely online and at ATMs,” Ngare said. Interswitch’s flexible browser-based card management, issuing and transaction processing system, enables the issuance and management of multicurrency pre-paid card offerings by banks, retailers, corporations and other financial institutions that issue prepaid cards.

The prepaid card is a contactless touch-and-go card that can be used in stores, restaurants, filling stations, or to pay for services anywhere in the world. It can also be used on ATMs to withdraw funds.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

…AIICO assures policyholders of meeting obligation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

AIICO Insurance PLC, a leading insurance company in Nigeria, has stated its readiness to meets its obligations to customers, who have policy covers for incidents that occurred during the recent riots.   A statement by the firm’s Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, Segun Olalandu, noted that the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated that the […]
Business

COVID-19: Aviation palliatives ready soon, says Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Sector ready for flight resumption The much awaited bailout for the aviation industry is set to be announced any time from now according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.     There are indications that the Federal Government had concluded the decision to assist the sector with $57.8 million (about N 26,125,600,000).   Sirika, […]
Business

FCMB cuts interest on consumer loan products

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again lived up to expectation as a customer-centric and responsive bank by reducing interest rates on all consumer loan products.   The reduction, which took effect from August 12, 2020, applies to all Salary Plus Loans, including Premium Salary Plus, Auto Loans and Home Loans, of FCMB, whether they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: