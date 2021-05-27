Interswitch reaffirms commitment to quality education

Interswitch Group has announced that as part of its commitment to promoting quality education in Nigeria, it is offering free tutorial classes to prospective and existing candidates of the forthcoming JAMB/UTME examination. The company said in a press release that the tutorials, which will be held virtually across the country, would commence a few weeks before the examination and is exclusive to candidates, who register on Interswitch enabled platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents) and Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s website.

Interswitch revealed that it would be holding 84 virtual classes during the course of the tutorials that will cover 10 subjects namely; Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literaturein English, Government, Commerce, Economics, and Accounting. According to Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, at Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, “we are committed to strengthening and supporting the community through education; hence, we have pledged to offer free tutorials to prospective and existing JAMB/UTME jcandidates. The objective of the tutorials is to equip the students and help them prepare better for the desired future.”

