Interswitch: Regional breakfast session

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has hosted representatives of commercial banks, micro-finance banks, fintechs and other stakeholders to an insightful breakfast session in Lagos where they were introduced to a plethora of innovative products and solutions designed by the company to transform the payment ecosystem.

The session, which was held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, on Thursday, was the final leg of Interswitch’s regional breakfast sessions across the country. Interswitch said the sessions were organised to enable the firm engage customers and introduce them to novel solutions and technologies that will help build sustainable businesses and transform the financial services industry.

 

The events were also opportunities to hold robust discussions with stakeholders in the industry on latest digital payment trends and proffer solutions to industry challenges.

Speaking at the event, Babatunde Okufi, Group Head, Business Development at Interswitch Purepay, said Interswitch was at the forefront of driving the growth of digital payments across the country and beyond.

He noted that the company has been enabling businesses, building infrastructure, and providing solutions that allow players within the payment ecosystem to offer topnotch products and services to meet their customers’ needs, leveraging Interswitch’s infrastructure.

He said: “We are excited to come to the final leg of the regional breakfast sessions. Over the past five weeks, we have held meaningful and robust conversations with customers across the country.

“These customers have had the opportunity to experience the latest world-class products, technologies and capabilities designed by Interswitch which are tailored to meet their unique needs and further drive the growth of their businesses.”

 

