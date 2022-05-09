Business

Interswitch sponsors Localhost meetup 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, recently sponsored the Lagos Localhost Meetup to restate its commitment to the growing community of tech enthusiasts in Nigeria, it said in a press release.

 

According to the statement, the hybrid event, which was held on April 30, 2022, serves as a community-building platform for tech enthusiasts to discuss the possibilities of cloud infrastructure and the adoption of DevOps in Nigeria and across the globe.

 

The statement said: “Through its sponsorship of the event themed, ‘Building to Scale,’ the African technology payments giant consolidated its investment in the Nigerian tech ecosystem and showcased its support by providing its robust Application Programming Interface (API) infrastructure at no cost to all interested developers at the meetup.”

 

Asiya Yunusa, a DevOps Engineer at Interswitch, while speaking at the event, guided other DevOps engineers in attendance on how to use the application, pointing out the API integration platform had a feature that fosters community among developers.

 

Participants at the meetup, made up of a mix of DevOps engineers, Cloud, and Site Reliability Engineers (SRE), were treated to implementation protocols that are in continuous delivery with Policy as a Code and Open Policy Agent, components of the API.

 

To ensure that the event was enjoyed by developers unable to be physically present, the meetup was streamed live.

 

The Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, commenting on the sponsorship, restated Interswitch’s commitment to supporting the tech ecosystem, describing Interswitch as a foremost player in providing for and enabling communities and platforms that showcase Nigerian and African talents in the tech space.

 

Eromosele said: “We are excited to be supporting the Localhost community, where tech enthusiasts, who are poised to shape the future, gather to discuss how technology can be used to shape the African narrative by providing bespoke solutions to address our local challenges.

 

“At Interswitch, our goal remains providing enabling systems for the coming generation of tech experts. For this reason, we want to familiarise developers with our API that can be integrated into their various solution packages, at zero cost.”

 

Other speakers at the event included Interswitch’s DevOps Engineers, AbdulBasit Kabir; Observability Lead at Paystack, Ibukunoluwa Itimi; and Cloud Native Engineer at Container Solutions, Opeyemi Alao

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Ibru: Nigeria can rake in $20bn yearly from oil palm

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

  Chairman, Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON) and Chief Executive Officer, Aden River Estates Limited, an agro-industrial subsidiary of Ibru Organisation, Mr. Emmanuel Ibru, in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, speaks on the state of oil palm/cash crop production in the country, challenges, potential and the need to get mobilised for industrial investments and […]
Business

Customs: Again criticisms trail interception of goods on highways by strike force, FOU

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force continues to celebrate interception of goods officials released by resident Customs officers at the ports over alleged under-payments or concealments, Nigerians have condemned the activities of the so called strike force, saying its existence amounts to self indictment by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).   Some […]
Business

Shares rest after “awesome” month, China factories speed up

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Brent crude falls to $47.66 World shares paused to assess a record-busting month on Monday as the prospect of a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year and yet more free money from central banks eclipsed immediate concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Helping sentiment was a survey showing factory activity in China handily beat forecasts in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica