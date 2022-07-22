Business

Interswitch tasks hospitality, tourism industry on adoption of technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has said that the Nigerian hospitality and tourism industry should leverage efficient technological solutions in order to sustain its recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The company stated this at the Hotel Expo Nigeria 2022, which held in Lagos recently. The event, which had Interswitch as one of its sponsors, saw stakeholders in the Nigerian hospitality and tourism industry, including manufacturers, hoteliers, tourism and booking agents, and top executives, among others, giving insights into the hospitality business and discussing the way forward for the sector that faced unprecedented challenges occasioned by the COVID-19. Representatives of Interswitch, who spoke at the event, as members of the panelists, were the Group Head, Engineering, Interswitch, Abdul-Hafiz Ibrahim and Business Manager, Interswitch, Olatunji Lasisi, who gave insights into the role technology can play in boosting the hospitality business. Also on the panel at the event was the Head of DSTV Business, Abayomi Famakinwa. During the panel session, Ibrahim noted that as the hospitality business emerges from the economic downturn occasioned by COVID-19, there is a need to leverage efficient technological solutions that aligned with the changing market trends. He also added that it was important for businesses to take note of the dynamic consumer needs, as this will help them stay ahead of the competition

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank supports Nollywood, advocates monetisation of intellectual property

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc is dimensioning the creative sector of the Nigerian economy in a bid to upscale and monetise the intellectual property of creators in the industry.   Mr. Lanre Olalusi, Head of Creative & Entertainment Business Financing, Sterling Bank, disclosed this while addressing participants at the 2021 edition of Legends of Nollywood Awards held […]
Business

Naira in free fall since 1984

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…Overtaken by CFA franc …Falls to 600/$ …Customs officials buying, storing dollars   The Nigerian currency, the Naira, has historically lost value of up to 99.7 per cent relative to the United States dollar since it was introduced in 1973, 44 years ago, according to researchers at Proshare Nigeria in a recent tweet.   Proshare […]
Business

Facebook owner, Meta, sees biggest ever market loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook’s owner Meta Platforms saw its stock market value slump by more than $230bn (£169bn) on Thursday, in a record daily loss for a US firm. Its shares fell 26.4% after quarterly figures disappointed investors, reports the BBC. Meta also said that Facebook’s daily active users (DAUs) had dropped for the first time in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica