Interswitch tasks hospitality, tourism industry on adoption of technology

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has said that the Nigerian hospitality and tourism industry should leverage efficient technological solutions in order to sustain its recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The company stated this at the Hotel Expo Nigeria 2022, which held in Lagos recently. The event, which had Interswitch as one of its sponsors, saw stakeholders in the Nigerian hospitality and tourism industry, including manufacturers, hoteliers, tourism and booking agents, and top executives, among others, giving insights into the hospitality business and discussing the way forward for the sector that faced unprecedented challenges occasioned by the COVID-19. Representatives of Interswitch, who spoke at the event, as members of the panelists, were the Group Head, Engineering, Interswitch, Abdul-Hafiz Ibrahim and Business Manager, Interswitch, Olatunji Lasisi, who gave insights into the role technology can play in boosting the hospitality business. Also on the panel at the event was the Head of DSTV Business, Abayomi Famakinwa. During the panel session, Ibrahim noted that as the hospitality business emerges from the economic downturn occasioned by COVID-19, there is a need to leverage efficient technological solutions that aligned with the changing market trends. He also added that it was important for businesses to take note of the dynamic consumer needs, as this will help them stay ahead of the competition

