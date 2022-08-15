Business

Interswitch unveils API platform for developers, introduces referral incentive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has unveiled its easy-to-integrate Application Programmable Interfaces (API) platform for developers creating digital products and solutions for Africans. The unveiling, which held in Lagos, on Thursday, featured a session where developers were intimated with the benefits of integrating Interswitch APIs on their products. According to Interswitch, the API Platform comprises Internal APIs, Partner APIs, and Infrastructure APIs, designed to empower Africa’s digital ecosystem. It also serves as a one-stop shop for innovators in the tech ecosystem who seek to build viable, market-fit products that address local needs. The company, at the event, also announced that it has introduced a referral system to reward developers who refer merchants to use its APIs. Commenting on the initiative, the Business Development Manager for merchant acquisition at Interswitch, Sunday Olaniyan, said: “Developers will earn five per cent of every transaction fee that Interswitch charges on their referred merchants for 5 years.” He added that this is one of many planned incentives aimed at fostering innovation and supporting the creative economy. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Paymate, Interswitch Group, Muyiwa Asagba, stated that the tech giant remained focused on providing digitally empowering products for developers and business owners who are crafting solutions for the everyday African. Asagba said: “For two decades, Interswitch has consolidated its efforts in its support for the growth of the African tech ecosystem by availing developers with valuable resources that enable them to build commercially viable products with ease. “Away from that, we also take seriously the need to innovate so as to stay ahead of the pack, which is a core part of who we are as an evolving technology brand.” Also speaking at the event, Group Head, Engineering, Paymate, Interswitch, Abdul-Hafiz Ibrahim, noted: “Launching our API Platform was driven by the need to make API integration seamless for developers without the bureaucratic hurdles that have characterised the API-integrating system over the past few years. “Not only are we making products and solutions development faster, but we are also creating an interface where developers can communicate, share ideas and offer solutions at an accelerated pace.” Interswitch has, over the years, consistently championed the development of the continent’s technology ecosystem through strategic partnerships and the democratization of developer and business integration tools that help tech creators and small business owners produce marketready products within a short period.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

European shares drop as investors turn to bonds

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

European stocks retreated sharply from two-week highs on Tuesday, breaking a three-day winning streak as investors flocked to bonds on worries over risks to rebounding global economic growth. All major European bourses lost almost 1 per cent, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.9 per cent and the oil heavy FTSE 100 posting its worst session […]
Business

ARC appoints director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Risk Capacity Insurance Limited (ARC Ltd) has appointed Dr Jennifer Blanke to its board.   Blanke was the Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development of the African Development Bank Group, based in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategy, lending and programming for a significant share of the […]
Business

Tech centre to showcase global OEMs in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology, lifestyle, and solutions distributor, has built the first tech experience centre in Nigeria to showcase the latest technologies from global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). This is expected to reduce the cost of technology acquisition for corporate organisations as well as the government, which, hitherto, had to travel abroad to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica