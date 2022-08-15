Interswitch unveils API platform for developers, introduces referral incentive

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has unveiled its easy-to-integrate Application Programmable Interfaces (API) platform for developers creating digital products and solutions for Africans. The unveiling, which held in Lagos, on Thursday, featured a session where developers were intimated with the benefits of integrating Interswitch APIs on their products. According to Interswitch, the API Platform comprises Internal APIs, Partner APIs, and Infrastructure APIs, designed to empower Africa’s digital ecosystem. It also serves as a one-stop shop for innovators in the tech ecosystem who seek to build viable, market-fit products that address local needs. The company, at the event, also announced that it has introduced a referral system to reward developers who refer merchants to use its APIs. Commenting on the initiative, the Business Development Manager for merchant acquisition at Interswitch, Sunday Olaniyan, said: “Developers will earn five per cent of every transaction fee that Interswitch charges on their referred merchants for 5 years.” He added that this is one of many planned incentives aimed at fostering innovation and supporting the creative economy. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Paymate, Interswitch Group, Muyiwa Asagba, stated that the tech giant remained focused on providing digitally empowering products for developers and business owners who are crafting solutions for the everyday African. Asagba said: “For two decades, Interswitch has consolidated its efforts in its support for the growth of the African tech ecosystem by availing developers with valuable resources that enable them to build commercially viable products with ease. “Away from that, we also take seriously the need to innovate so as to stay ahead of the pack, which is a core part of who we are as an evolving technology brand.” Also speaking at the event, Group Head, Engineering, Paymate, Interswitch, Abdul-Hafiz Ibrahim, noted: “Launching our API Platform was driven by the need to make API integration seamless for developers without the bureaucratic hurdles that have characterised the API-integrating system over the past few years. “Not only are we making products and solutions development faster, but we are also creating an interface where developers can communicate, share ideas and offer solutions at an accelerated pace.” Interswitch has, over the years, consistently championed the development of the continent’s technology ecosystem through strategic partnerships and the democratization of developer and business integration tools that help tech creators and small business owners produce marketready products within a short period.

