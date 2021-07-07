Business

Interswitch unveils results of national science competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Interswitch Group, the organisers of Interswitch- SPAK National Science Competition, has announced the release of the results of the National Qualifying Examination for the Interswitch- SPAK Nigeria 3.0 which held nationwide on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, 2021. The InterswitchSPAK National Science competition is an annual pan-African contest aimed at re-igniting and incentivizing the study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects among secondary school students. A total of 18,274 students registered for the national qualifying examination but 10,502 students wrote the examination.

The South West had the most turnout of candidates with 50 per cent. About 35 per cent of the registrants came from public schools, while 65% of the students were from private schools. 15-year-old Alao Oluwateniola from Divine Step College, Lagos State had the highest score of 93 per cent.

The second highest score was 92 per cent by 15-yearold Okoro Halimah from Taidob College, Ogun State. Students, who wrote the qualifying examination, are advised to visit the Interswitch- SPAK portal www.interswitchspak. com to check their results.

The Group Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele, expressed her excitement about this year’s edition. “It is impressive to see the level of participation at this year’s edition of InterswitchSPAK. Despite the pandemic which led to the deferment of the competition last year, I am particularly excited to see that students and schools have adapted to the new normal of virtual learning and online classes. This year’s qualifying examinations was written online, yet, we recorded a high rate of participation from both private and public schools.

This just goes to show that truly, the only thing constant in life is change,” she said. The top 81 finalists will emerge to compete at the InterswitchSPAK TV quiz competition. The prize at stake are scholarship funds worth N12.5 million to the top three winners.

The overall winner will be awarded a five-year scholarship in any tertiary institution, a laptop, a plaque and monthly stipends throughout the duration of the scholarship, all totaling N7.5 million. The secondplace winner will be awarded a three-year scholarship, a laptop, a plaque and monthly stipends for the three years totaling N4 million; while the third-place winner will receive a year-long scholarship worth N1 million, a laptop, and a plaque. This is the third edition of the InterswitchSPAK Nigeria competition. The competition, tagged ‘Interswitch- SPAK SWITCH-A-FUTURE’ is a CSR initiative of the company. The second edition was concluded in February 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

New Horizons produce Africa’s MCCT for Abuja schools

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Two Nigerian schools, Great Height Academy and Start Rite Schools based in Abuja, have produced the first six teachers in Africa, who are now internationally Modern Classroom Certified Teachers (MCCT). The two schools benefitted from New Horizons’ scholarship for teachers on MCCT training and international certification, available to New Horizons partner schools in Nigeria and […]
Business

Oil prices mixed as coronavirus spike casts shadow over US demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher, supported by tighter supplies, while U.S. benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb oil demand in the United States. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $42.91 a barrel by […]
Business

Experts: International tourism to rebound Q421

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan with agency report

Following the impact of coronavirus on the tourism sector, UNWTO’s experts have predicted that international tourism will rebound in the latter half of this year. What awaits on the other end of this static period is a more prudent traveler in a far more evolved travel ecosystem, the panel said. Based on this projection, Jiten […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica