‘Interswitch’s blockchain’ll address payment challenges’

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch Group, has said that it is building Blockchain solutions which will solve problems in the pan African payments, finance and invoice discounting space.

 

The Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching at Interswitch Purepay, Mr. Akeem Lawal, stated this at an immersion session and interactive parley organised by the Interswitch Group in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr. Lawal, who was responding to a question on the rapid growth of the global cryptocurrency market and its likely impact on Nigeria’s payment industry, noted that, while in compliance with Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulations Interswitch does not process cryptocurrency transactions, the company is building several solutions on blockchain, the technology that underlies bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

He said: “The central bank frowns on cryptocurrency and as a result, we do not process it at Interswitch, but we do support other services like the CBN’s digital currency, the eNaira and we are working with the CBN to build more of these.

The blockchain solutions we are building will solve problems in the areas of pan African payments, solve problems in the area of finance and invoice discounting.” In her opening remarks at the event, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Ltd, Cherry Eromosele, described Interswitch as a pivotal and strategic enabler of the African fintech ecosystem, which recognizes its crucial responsibility in sustaining businesses through its payments infrastructure that is leveraged by players across sectors of the economy.

 

