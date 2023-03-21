Business

Interswitch’s CEO, Elegbe, Nairametrics’s Obi-Chukwu win EY 2023 Entrepreneur Awards

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Founder Interswitch Ltd, Mr Mitchell Elegbe, and Founder/Chief Analyst, Nairametrics Financial Advocate Limited, Mr Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, have won the Ernst & Young, EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023 West Africa. While Elegbe won the Master Category at the Awards held on Thursday at Eko Hotel Lagos and will represent West Africa in Monaco, France, for the global EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (WEOY), which will hold in June, Obi-Chukwu won the Emerging Category. Also, Rose Ada Okwechime received the Life-Time Achievement Award as a pioneer of Primary Mortgage Bank in Nigeria. In his remark at the awards ceremony, the Regional Managing Partner, EY West Africa, Mr. Anthony Oputa, highlighted the key role entrepreneurs play in bringing about positive change in communities and countries.

He said: “The sheer amount of effort and grit that these extraordinary people (ladies and gentlemen), who we call entrepreneurs, put together to create businesses or institutions, not only impact lives but change communities and countries. And that is what we are here to celebrate today.” According to him, the institutions and businesses that the six finalists at this year’s edition of the Awards created, have had impact in Nigeria and in some instances, across West Africa and the world. Oputa stated: “This year’s edition has four entrepreneur that competed in the Master entrepreneur category, with one of them to emerge as the overall winner. In this category, we have the following shortlisted finalists: Uju Catherine Ifejika, Chairman/Founder, Britannia- U Limited, Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director of Interswitch, Walter Akpani, Managing Director of Providus Bank, as well as Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Nigeria Limited.

“The Emerging Entrepreneur Category, on the other hand, has Affiong Williams, Founder/CEO of Nature’s Bounty Health Products T/A ReelFruit and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder/Chief Analyst, Nairametrics Financial Advocate Limited.” In his speech at the awards, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, commended the six finalists for their outstanding performance in contributing to the growth and development of the country. The Minister said: “The purpose of this award aligns with the vision of the Ministry Industry, Trade and Investment for Nigeria to promote economic growth, create jobs and generate wealth. I also commend EY for organising this Award and would invite it to join the Federal Government’s functional entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports innovation, business growth in the country.” Also speaking at the awards, Ashish Bakhshi, Senior Partner at EY, said: “The Entrepreneur Of the Year award was instituted to recognize and celebrate unique men and women who have combined ingenuity, hardwork and perseverance to create and sustained successful growing businesses. The programme has enjoyed international recognition for over past 30 years.

