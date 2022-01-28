Business

InterswitchSPAK 3.0 finalists to contest N12.5m scholarships

Interswitch has announced that the grand finale of the InterswitchSPAK 3.0 National Science Competition, will hold on Sunday, February 6, 2022, with nine finalists competing for their share of N12.5 million worth of scholarships. Now in its third edition, the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition is an Interswitch Group “Switch-a-Future” initiative focused on driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among senior secondary school students.

The competition, which is targeted at SS2 (year II) students between the ages of 14 and 17 years, was introduced to reward excellence in STEM among students in Africa. At the start of the competition, over 18,000 students from various secondary schools across Nigeria participated in the national qualifying examination. Following various levels of the keenly contested competition, this large number has been pruned down to nine finalists who will be contesting for the bragging rights as the “Best Science Student in Nigeria.”

The student who claims this title will be rewarded with a N7.5 million scholarship spread over five years, a monthly stipend for the duration of the scholarship and a brand-new laptop. The second-place winner will receive N4 million worth of scholarships spread over three years, a monthly stipend, and a brandnew laptop, while the third-place winner will be rewarded with a N1 million scholarship for one year and a brandnew laptop. Speaking on the finals, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands, Communication, Content and CSR for Interswitch, stated.

 

