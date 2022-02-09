InterswitchSPAK 3.0: Student, 2 others win N12.5m scholarships

Sixteen-year-old Jubril Dokun, a student of Brainfield College, Lagos, has emerged winner in the third edition of InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, the CSR initiative of leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch.

According to a press release, after successfully scaling through multiple rigorous stages in the competition, Dokun was awarded the grand prize of N7.5 million in scholarships, among other prizes.

Also, the duo – Ayanlade Jesuferanmi of Obafemi Awolowo University International School, Ile-Ife, and Omoniyi Qudus of Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota – clinched the second and third prizes, receiving N4 million and N1 million in scholarships respectively, among other prizes.

The statement said that over 18,000 students from various secondary schools in Nigeria competed for the N12.5 million scholarships and other perks attached to the top three positions in the competition. In his opening remarks, the Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay),

Akeem Lawal, reiterated the need for more African students to participate in STEM fields. He described STEM as important in helping Africans solve unique problems on the continent.

He said: “As our contribution to closing this gap, we introduced InterswitchSPAK in 2018 because we realized the critical role of STEM education to our country, and the continent, and its importance to the future of Africa.

“Our objectives are clear – to prioritise STEM in the education of the Nigerian child; fan the flames of interest in STEM education, where it already exists; and to promote and reward excellence in this field of study.” InterswitchSPAK, a collaborative effort of Interswitch and JustMedia Productions, is a CSR initiative that is held in Nigeria and Kenya annually.

It has produced other winners such as Akachukwu Anumudu of Apostolic Faith Secondary School, Lagos and Oyindamola Aje of Jesuit Memorial College, Rivers in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...