InterswitchSPAK alumni top 2022 UTME

No fewer than three Interswitch SPAK alumni have emerged among the top 10 candidates in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted nationwide by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The excellent performance was recorded by the three young alumni of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, who have shown outstanding academic performance in the qualifying examination into higher institutions in the country. Over 1.7 million candidates wrote the 2022 UTME nationwide, which serves as the national prerequisite for Senior Secondary School (SSCE) students to secure admission into higher institutions for advanced studies. The alumni are Adebayo Eyimofe, a semi-finalist in the third edition of the InterswitchSPAK competition from Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, who had the highest national score of 362 out of 400 in the UTME. The two other top InterswitchSPAK 3.0 contestants, Ayo Olumide-Attah of St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Lagos emerged sixth in the UTME with a total score of 355 marks, and Jubril Dokun of Brainfield College, winner of the third edition of the Interswitch SPAK competition, who emerged eighth with a score of 354 marks in the UTME. The InterswitchSPAK competition, a CSR initiative by Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, kicked off in 2018 to discover some of the brightest young minds in Africa and to help develop and optimise their talents. Since inception, InterswitchSPAK has focused on igniting, rewarding, and empowering young African students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), serving as a platform of support for young minds, who are poised to bring change to the continent. Each year, N12.5 million worth of scholarships is given out to the top three winners in the competition. The InterswitchSPAK platform continues to push the boundaries in its quest for excellence, providing an enabling community for brilliant children to grow and reach their full potential, utilising the power of STEM to create home-grown solutions to Africa problems. Currently, in its fourth edition, InterswitchSPAK continues to seek out the best science students while also driving an interest in STEM subjects to facilitate socioeconomic transformation of the African continent.

