Intervene in ASUU crisis, lawyer pleads with Buhari

A legal luminary and Ijaw opinion leader, Clarkson Aribogha, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, pleading that he should intervene in the on-going ASUU strike, presently taking its toll on students and parents. According to him, Nigeria is facing various vices capable of crumbling the economy to zero per cent, insisting that the President’s intervention would reduce the workload of the current administration.

“Unfortunately, efforts made by the Ministry of Labour and Employment did not yield any positive result, but, I firmly believe that the intervention of Mr. President will solve the current problem in the education sector, especially with the assistance of wealthy Nigerians,” emphasised the Ijaw leader. He suggested that financial assistance from some presidential aspirants, such as APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and others, in collaboration with NANS would douse the tension being felt across the country. “Besides, all state governors and the capital territory, Abuja, current and former aspirants, as well as National Assembly members down to the state Houses of Assembly members and commissioners.

 

