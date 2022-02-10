News

Intervene in Taraba communal – Reps tell Buhari

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to put an effective mechanism in place to prevent the recurring communal clashes between Ichen and Chamb- Dakka communities in the Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State. The House consequently mandated its committee on emergency and disaster preparedness to ensure compliance.

The call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by David Abel Fuoh (PDP, Taraba) the plenary. Presenting the motion, Fuoh disclosed that eight people were allegedly killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed with over three thousand people displaced in Bisaula and Gwanda communities recently, following the communal clash between the two ethnic groups. He noted that the state government and stakeholders in the affected communities have taken some steps to restore peace in the area.

 

Our Reporters

FG should declare Boko Haram, others as terrorist organisations – Cleric

The President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ, Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Boko Haram and bandits terrorising the Northern part of the country as terrorist organisations.   Owoyemi, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital for the annual convention of the Church, said any […]
Court dismisses NJC’s objection on Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s sack

  The Federal High Court, Abuja has dismissed an objection raised by the National Judicial Council (NJC) against the hearing of the case instituted by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia challenging her dismissal. Ruling on the matter on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed all the objections on the grounds that they were misplaced and that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s […]
The president Nigerians need in 2023, by Onitiri

As the country is about to choose its leaders in the 2023 elections, all Nigerians have been advised to collect their PVCs  if they are of voting age.  This charge was given by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a press statement in Lagos yesterday.  He said: “We democrats urge all Nigerians […]

