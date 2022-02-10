Intervene in Taraba communal – Reps tell Buhari

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to put an effective mechanism in place to prevent the recurring communal clashes between Ichen and Chamb- Dakka communities in the Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State. The House consequently mandated its committee on emergency and disaster preparedness to ensure compliance.

The call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by David Abel Fuoh (PDP, Taraba) the plenary. Presenting the motion, Fuoh disclosed that eight people were allegedly killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed with over three thousand people displaced in Bisaula and Gwanda communities recently, following the communal clash between the two ethnic groups. He noted that the state government and stakeholders in the affected communities have taken some steps to restore peace in the area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...