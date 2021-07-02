Business

Intervention: FAO empowers 65,000 farmers in North-East

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

No fewer than 65,000 smallholder farmers have benefitted from the 2021 Rainy Season Farming Intervention launched by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in North-East Nigeria. The initiative is aimed at assisting families and households whose agricultural liveli-hoods have been disrupted by the insurgency in the region. FAO Representative in Nigeria, Mr Fred Kafeero, who spoke during the launch at the farm centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, recently stated that the intervention is the sixth successive rainy season initiative by the agency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

This is due to the three states being severely affected by the impacts of the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency. Kafeero noted that the rainy season farm cultivation was critical to food production in Nigeria, as it ensures food availability and income generation, especially for smallholder and low-income households.

“In Northeast Nigeria, the insurgency, which has lasted over a decade, has constrained the access of smallholder farmers to agricultural inputs including quality seeds and fertilisers. “FAO supports these farmers, using a kit system that aligns with the various local agro-ecologies. FAO works with the government at the sub-national and local level and nongovernment partners throughout the implementation of the initiative to ensure its sustainability and localisation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank convenes webinar to promote information security

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a webinar to sensitise individuals and businesses with useful information on how to be protected in today’s digital age. The virtual event, which is scheduled to hold by noon on Friday, April 16, 2021, has as its theme: “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos.” In a statement, the […]
Business

MAN to FG: Electricity tariff hike inimical to manufacturing sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has frowned at the move by the Federal Government to jerk up electricity tariff without consultation with members of the organised private sector. The group said the move would see manufacturers spend double on energy if the move sails through. President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, in an interview with […]
Business

SMEDAN to float microfinance bank

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN )has applied to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for licence to operate microfinance bank. The agency said it had completed feasibility study and was on the verge of meeting apex bank’s final requirements for a licence to be granted to it. Director General/ Chief Executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica