Intervention: FAO empowers 65,000 farmers in North-East

No fewer than 65,000 smallholder farmers have benefitted from the 2021 Rainy Season Farming Intervention launched by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in North-East Nigeria. The initiative is aimed at assisting families and households whose agricultural liveli-hoods have been disrupted by the insurgency in the region. FAO Representative in Nigeria, Mr Fred Kafeero, who spoke during the launch at the farm centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, recently stated that the intervention is the sixth successive rainy season initiative by the agency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

This is due to the three states being severely affected by the impacts of the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgency. Kafeero noted that the rainy season farm cultivation was critical to food production in Nigeria, as it ensures food availability and income generation, especially for smallholder and low-income households.

“In Northeast Nigeria, the insurgency, which has lasted over a decade, has constrained the access of smallholder farmers to agricultural inputs including quality seeds and fertilisers. “FAO supports these farmers, using a kit system that aligns with the various local agro-ecologies. FAO works with the government at the sub-national and local level and nongovernment partners throughout the implementation of the initiative to ensure its sustainability and localisation.”

