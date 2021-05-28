Business

Intervention: N220bn inadequate for 41.5m MSMEs

As micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country struggle to access funding and remain in business, indication has emerged that the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMED) intervention fund provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not enough to go round the operators. The MSMEs operators put at 41.5 million with majority of them not properly registered are battling funding challenges, thereby calling for additional funds. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the financial challenge and recent impact of coronavirus crisis had slowed their contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It was also gathered that the said amount could only capture five per cent of the MSMEs segment market in terms of disbursements due to poor registration of majority of the operators. Also, New Telegraph gathered that although there was need for additional funding of the MSMEs, it was also important for the sector to be properly structured to enable operators access whatever fund that is available. With the above, the tendency of seeing MSMEs improvements in playing critical role in the development of the country’s economy this year could be hindered unless the tide changes towards adequate fund.

Members of the Financial Services Group (FSG) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) informed this newspaper that the country’s SMEs sector, which provides 84 per cent of labour force, was experiencing difficulties in all ramifications. Speaking on behalf of the FSG, Mr. Samson Aneke, Head, SME Banking of UBA Plc, explained that the issues confronting SMEs were beyond Nigeria to include African economy. He stated that SMEs sector, as far as 2010, was contributing about 50 per cent of Africa’s GDP then, which has risen to 70 per cent of Africa’s GDP as at today, adding that the continent was struggling to create massive employment. Aneke noted that from the initiative, the expectation was that SMEs would produce about 400 million jobs for the continent, but inadequate funding has led the sector to be neglected following its unstructured models.

He said: “If you look at African economy in general today, you will know that this issue is also beyond Nigeria; you will see that SMEs, as far as 2010, was contributing about 50 per cent of Africa’s GDP then. “But today, it has risen to 70 per cent of Africa’s GDP. Now, African leaders are struggling to create massive employment and, from the initiative, the expectation is that SMEs will produced about 400 mil-lion jobs for the continent. “That is massive because some of these multinationals, putting them together, cannot create that kind of jobs.

So, if you come back home (Nigeria), you will find out today that SMEs provide 84 per cent of our total labour workforce. “So, this market that is so huge, so interesting, that is doing this much for the economy, is the market that is also most neglected when it comes to funding.” On the flip side, the banker said: “If you check the people we give loans to, that is, the people that we give deposit today is actually just five per cent of that market.

So, it is a market that is very important and very key to our sustainability, very key to our future, yet it’s a market we have not done well in leveraging upon as bankers.” On why Nigerian banks have not done well for SMEs, the financial expert said: “What we used to do here when we want to lend to this market, we wear our corporate banking caps and assessing SMEs market. “We forget that a lot of the businesses here are not structured. If you check that SMEDAN report that we have 41.5 million players in this market, that is correct.

But how many of them are even registered because a lot of them still carry out businesses in their personal names. “So, how many of them are registered? Very few of them. So, if you want to lend, collateral becomes a very big issue in that market.”

