Business

‘Interventions, others boosted GDP growth in Q2’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Apart from base year effects, interventions by the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), coupled with the reopening of the domestic and global economy, also contributed significantly to the surge in Nigeria’s Gross Doof  mestic Product (GDP) in Q2’21, analysts at Phillips Consulting have said.

 

The analysts, who stated this in a report titled: “Nigerian economy in a post-pandemic era: A big leap or masked recovery,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that the GDP numbers could mean that “intervention policy of the government may have started to yield expected impacts across key sectors.”

 

According to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product(GDP) Report for Q2’21, recently released by the National Bureau  Doof Statistics (NBS), the nation’s GDP grew by 5.01 per cent yearon- year in Q2-2021, making it the third successive quarter of expansion.

 

However, while the general view in some quarters is that the notable growth in GDP during the period was primarily a result of base year effects, the Phillips Consulting analysts, in their report, highlighted the important contribution of the government’s intervention policy.

 

They stated: “In Nigeria, the Q2’21 GDP growth indicates a relatively modest economic recovery, considering the sub  stantial contraction in 2020.

 

However, the seemingly impressive performance or big leap is ‘masked’, driven by three major factors: intervention policy, reopening of the domestic and global economy and the base year effects.

 

“The intervention policy of the government may have started to yield expected impacts across key sectors. In 2020, on the back of the COVID-19 shocks, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced a N500 billion (0.3 per cent of GDP) COVID-19 intervention fund included in the revised budget to channel resources to additional health-related current and capital spending while the central bank made a liquidity injection of N3.6 trillion (2.4 per cent of GDP) into the banking system.

 

“Similarly, countries across the globe are gradually removing stringent COVID-19 rules and opening their economies on the back of increased vaccination.

 

According to New York Times COVID-19 vaccination tracker, over 5.18 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, equal to 67 doses for every 100 people.

 

“As economies open, Nigeria, like many other countries, inches closer to its pre-pandemic growth level.

 

This is evidenced in Q2’21 GDP, with the trade sector emerging as one of the fastest-growing sectors (22.49 per cent), driven by a combination of improved cross border trade and the reopening of the country’s land border.”

 

However, noting that the Q2’21 growth is significantly linked to the base effect, the analysts said: “A base effect is a form of distortion in growth figures resulting from abnormally high or low levels in the corresponding year-ago period.

 

A base effect can make it difficult to assess growth levels over time accurately. With a sharp contraction of -6.1 per cent in Q2’20, Q2’21 is not surprising and is expected to wane in the year’s second half.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE closes week negative with 1.99% loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

LOW SENTIMENT Thirteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 18 equities in the previous week T rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market finished last week on the negative route as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 1.99 per cent to close the week at […]
Business

Nigeria’s recurrent expenditure hits N28trn in 10 years as Capex suffers setback

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, may have continued to pay lip service to promises by successive governments to spend more on infrastructural development with less attention on recurrent expenses. Findings by Saturday Telegraph Federal Government spent N11.86 trillion more on recurrent expenditures than it spent on capital expenditure in 10 years. Figures […]
Business

Report: First cargo of new Nigerian crude, Anyala, destined for Europe

Posted on Author Reporter

    The first export cargo of Nigeria’s newest crude grade Anyala is on its way to Northwest Europe, trading and shipping sources said on January 18. The Aframax Minerva Clara loaded a 700,000 barrel stem of Anyala crude from the Abigail-Joseph floating production, storage and offloading vessel on Jan. 10, and the tanker is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica