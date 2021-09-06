‘Interventions, others boosted GDP growth in Q2’

Apart from base year effects, interventions by the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), coupled with the reopening of the domestic and global economy, also contributed significantly to the surge in Nigeria’s Gross Doof mestic Product (GDP) in Q2’21, analysts at Phillips Consulting have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report titled: “Nigerian economy in a post-pandemic era: A big leap or masked recovery,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that the GDP numbers could mean that “intervention policy of the government may have started to yield expected impacts across key sectors.”

According to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product(GDP) Report for Q2’21, recently released by the National Bureau Doof Statistics (NBS), the nation’s GDP grew by 5.01 per cent yearon- year in Q2-2021, making it the third successive quarter of expansion.

However, while the general view in some quarters is that the notable growth in GDP during the period was primarily a result of base year effects, the Phillips Consulting analysts, in their report, highlighted the important contribution of the government’s intervention policy.

They stated: “In Nigeria, the Q2’21 GDP growth indicates a relatively modest economic recovery, considering the sub stantial contraction in 2020.

However, the seemingly impressive performance or big leap is ‘masked’, driven by three major factors: intervention policy, reopening of the domestic and global economy and the base year effects.

“The intervention policy of the government may have started to yield expected impacts across key sectors. In 2020, on the back of the COVID-19 shocks, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced a N500 billion (0.3 per cent of GDP) COVID-19 intervention fund included in the revised budget to channel resources to additional health-related current and capital spending while the central bank made a liquidity injection of N3.6 trillion (2.4 per cent of GDP) into the banking system.

“Similarly, countries across the globe are gradually removing stringent COVID-19 rules and opening their economies on the back of increased vaccination.

According to New York Times COVID-19 vaccination tracker, over 5.18 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, equal to 67 doses for every 100 people.

“As economies open, Nigeria, like many other countries, inches closer to its pre-pandemic growth level.

This is evidenced in Q2’21 GDP, with the trade sector emerging as one of the fastest-growing sectors (22.49 per cent), driven by a combination of improved cross border trade and the reopening of the country’s land border.”

However, noting that the Q2’21 growth is significantly linked to the base effect, the analysts said: “A base effect is a form of distortion in growth figures resulting from abnormally high or low levels in the corresponding year-ago period.

A base effect can make it difficult to assess growth levels over time accurately. With a sharp contraction of -6.1 per cent in Q2’20, Q2’21 is not surprising and is expected to wane in the year’s second half.”

