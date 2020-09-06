Intimidating rise of a shining star, Femi Adeniran

The popular saying that when a man is diligent at his work, he doesn’t stand before mere men but before kings and the powerful ones, aptly illustrates the story of a corporate wizard who has continued to break barriers and set records in the field of his endeavor.

Having proven his mettle in his over 20 years across many sectors, varying from banking, to finance, as well as telecoms and international development, Prince Adeniran, has done great in his career.

Though Adenira is a fan of low profile life, but as a gold fish that has no hidden place, his competence and accomplishment attracted the immediate past governor of Osun State, Aregbesola who brought him on board to work with him in the capacity of a Senior Special Adviser, after which he returned to the board room.

With his ability not in doubt, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has since re-invited him and entrusted him with a bigger responsibility as The Chief Exercise Officer of Osun Investment Promotions Agency.

Adeniran is one of West Africa’s leading Program Directors, with extensive senior-level experience in Business Development, Corporate and Investor Relations, Strategic Planning, Portfolio and Program management, Risk Management as well as Marketing and Communications.

It is important to add that Femi’s plum appointment that was announced not long ago has attracted applauds from necessary quarters even as he’s predicted to succeed.

Furthermore, many are of the view the humble and amiable dude stands the chance of being trusted with much higher responsibilities in future as trial, in due time would convince people of Osun that Femi is indeed a man who worth his salt.

