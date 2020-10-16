Int’l Day of Girl-Child: A call for education, self preservation

The International Day of the Girl-Child is a day marked every October 11 to raise awareness on plight of girls around the world. It is also to map out ways to empower them and protect their rights. With the theme for this year’s celebration as “My Voice, Our Equal Future,” the day was set to evaluate the progress made during the year to look toward their needs, challenges, rights, education and development. Oluwatosin Omoniyi with agency reports

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Tuesday, said that out of the 36 states in the country, 11 states had yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act which was passed into law in 2003. She made this known during a public hearing in Abuja organised by the Senate Committee on Women Affairs on two bills: “Older Persons’ Rights and Privileges Bill 2020 and The Child Rights Act, 2003 Amendment Bill 2020”. According to Tallen, since her assumption into office, she has been working round the clock, reaching out to governors and members of the Houses of Assembly in the various states to ensure that the Act is domesticated in the states. “But the good news is that we are making some progress. Out of the 36 states we now have 25 states that have domesticated the Act.

“However, I’m reaching out. I just returned from an advocacy tour of some of the states and I’m still moving on until I cover the 11 states. Theministerfurtherassuredthatbeforetheend of 2020, all states would have domesticated the Act. She described the two bills as life saving bills particularly the Child Rights Act bearing in mind the events that were unfolding in the country as a result of rape and gender-based violence particularly as it affected minors and innocent children who are vulnerable members of the society.

“The old persons are not left out of it and it is heart breaking that this vulnerable class has been so badly abused by evil men in our society.” “I have said it that the girl-child is instrumental to the development of Nigeria. When you train a child, a girl-child, you are not only training a child, you are training a generation.” The Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, has advised parents to provide the girl-child the opportunity to harness and realise their full potential in life.

The speaker gave the advice in his goodwill message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka to commemorate the 2020 International Day of the Girl-Child on Sunday. He described the theme of the celebration: “My voice, Our equal future” as apt and encouraged every girl-child in the state to remain confident and focused in the pursuit of their goals in life. He admonished parents and government to create an enabling environment for the girl child to occupy her rightful position in society. Okafor urged parents to pay priority attenontion to the future of their girl child because of her potential as a future mother.

He warned parents against exposing the girl-child to negative cultural practices and hawking during school hours. According to him, such actions often affect the moral and academic disposition of the child.

He restated the commitment of the legislature to always make good laws meant to eliminate all forms of discrimination against the girl child in the state. Okafor lauded the efforts of the Wife of the Governor, Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, to improve the socio-economic status of the girl child in Anambra through quality education and skill acquisition. He urged mothers and other well-meaning indigenes to join hands with her to create a better future for the girl child.

Okafor urged community leaders and other social agents to prescribe severe punishments for those who maltreat or endanger the happiness, security and safety of the girl child. A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, appealed to government at all levels to take the welfare and security of the girl child seriously.

Ezeemo said that, “the girl child all over the world is demanding a life free from gender- based violence, access to health, skills, recognition and investment as leaders of social change. “We need to make laws to reassure our girl-child how much we truly care about giving her a voice in the political space and career,” he said.

Mr Christian Mbachi said that the right of a girl-child to inheritance and decisionmaking process on issues affecting her should be respected. Mmesoma Chiadikaobi, 18, canvassed for policies that would allow the girl-child the liberty to freely and regularly speak on issues that affect her wellbeing outside the international day celebrations. “A girl child should be able to discuss freely with her parents on which course or relationship she wishes to follow without undue parental or societal interference,” Chiadikaobi said.

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Ministry of Women Affairs and some female members of the National Assembly, have challenged girls to protect their education and strive hard to preserve themselves for a better future.

The women made the call at a girls community outreach programme organised by NCWD, in collaboration with Procter and Gamble in Mabushi, Abuja, to mark the 2020 International Day of the Girl-Child. According to Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta, the Director-General, NCWD, the 2020 celebration is taken to rural areas because rural girls need to be taught and deserve to be encouraged to enroll in schools. She said, “girls in rural areas need to be developed, their rights have to be protected because Gender Based Violence (GBV), especially rape, is prevalent in communities.

“We are here in Mabushi area of Abuja to work with just 100 girls because of the COVID-19 protocol, but when we got here, we discovered that there are more than 5000 girls in the age range of 12 and above and this is very alarming.

“So, I think it is an opportunity for me to bring this community to the fore, to present it to government and other policy makers and development partners to assist the girl child. “You might be surprised that most people in Abuja do not know that a community like this exist and this is the only way we can project them, assist them to go to school, learn crafts, among others.’’ Ekpere-Eta explained that the girl-child day is a special day set aside by UN to celebrate girls and to evaluate the progress made during the year to look toward their needs, challenges, rights, education and development. She said that the NCWD came to Mabushi to teach the girls about hygiene, how to take care of themselves in the early ages and how to have sources of income.

She added that the centre, supported by partners — Procter and Gamble, distributed hygiene kits to the girls like toothpaste, toothbrush, sanitisers, disinfectants, sanitary pad, pampers for nursing mothers, among others.

The Chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs, Adewunmi Onanuga, reiterated the support of the National Assembly toward supporting girls by enacting quality laws that would impact their lives positively.

“We are banking on you to be great leaders more than us and even be presidents and so attenon,” she said. Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), urged the girls to always obey their parents, take their studies and hygiene seriously. She encouraged them not to compromise their education because it was the key to fulfilling their dreams, adding that the SDG office would synergise with legislators to make laws work for girls in Nigeria. British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has stressed on the need to strengthen the girl-child education in the country. Laing said this at a virtual conversation hosted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to commemorate the International Day of the Girl-Child. According to her, girl-child education is a powerful agenda; central to poverty reduction, a key to prosperity and a means of reducing early pregnancy and child marriage. Speaking on the theme: “Empowering Girls Through Access to Education”, Laing said that many aspects of girls education were important, including its power to improve life expectancy, peace, stability and the economy. According to her, if a mother is able to read and write, her child is more likely to live beyond the age of five, be immunised and also more likely to complete school. She said that the rights and empowerment benefits of educating girls are not just for the individual girl but for the entire population to tap into.

The high commissioner, however, said that educating girls in Nigeria was still a big problem despite the giant strides made since the adoption of the Beijing declaration.

“There are probably four reasons for this, with poverty being the first,’’ she said. Other reasons, according to her are culture, family planning and leadership. Laing highlighted access to family planning as another reason for lack of education. According to her, if the demography issue must be dealt with, women have to be given access to family planning in order to reduce the rate of out-of-school girls.

“Leadership is another issue that needs to be worked on if girls will have access to quality education. “We need leaders from the grassroots to put education at the heart of a wider strategy to achieve all its benefits. She noted that commission was passionate about education, not just because it matters, “but because it is necessary to achieve other issues that are important for all countries, particularly Nigeria’’. Peter Hawkins, the Country Representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, said that it was essential that all girls’ voices and actions were heard to ensure an equal future for them. “The celebration this year focuses on reimagining a world shaped by adolescent girls’ voices, vision and solutions to the key issues hindering their access to quality education.

“It focuses on the positive side of what they can achieve and the role models they can aspire to meet, especially in a country like Nigeria. “It also brings to the attention of all partners, the need to support girls to acquire new skills towards their future,’’ Hawkins s“We are supporting a movement for girls to build a group of adolescent girls who can raise their voices and seek opportunities for their future.

“UNICEF will continue to support equitable access to basic education for all girls in Nigeria, champion the voices that they have and achievements that they make,’’ the UNICEF chief said.

