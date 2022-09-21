Int’l Day of Peace: Ajimobi Foundation calls for peaceful co-existence

As the world mark’s the international day of peace today, the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF) has called for peaceful coexistence among countries of the world. A statement by SAAF President Florence Ajimobi enjoined Nigerians to continue to live in harmony as this is the only way peace could be established in the country.

Ajimobi expressed concern about the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, pleading with world leaders to act in order to stem the human and material carnage due to the conflict.

She said: “As of last month, the war in Ukraine witnessed over six thousand civilian deaths while the number of refugees has risen to over 6.6 million.”

She also noted the economic implication of the war with the destruction costing Ukraine as much as $113.5billion while about $200 billion would be needed to rebuild, money that could have been used for other developmental purposes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...