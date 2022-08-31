Int’l Day of The Disappeared: 14, 000 Children still missing in Nigeria – ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) yesterday said that no fewer than 14,000 children are still unaccounted for in Nigeria, following the unabated humanitarian crisis caused by armed conflicts across the country. It also said that the record maintained by ICRC showed that there are 64,000 cases of disappeared persons in Africa, 25,000 people in Nigeria, out of which 14,000 are children.

This disclosure was made in Abuja by the Head of ICRC DelegationinNigeria, YannBonzon. Bonzon said the 14,000 registered missing children are less than the actual figure, as there were many other cases that could not be captured. He noted that in Africa alone, there were about 35 worrisome and active armed conflictsthathaveputchildren andothervulnerablepeopleat great risks. According to him, “From January to June this year, the ICRC together with the NigerianRedCrossSociety( NRCS) assisted in the exchange of 1,250 Red Cross messages containing family news and reunited 31 separated children/ unaccompanied minors with their families while 440 phone calls were provided to families to maintain family contact.

