Int’l Day Of The Girls: 90m girls globally are living in conflict zones – Report

A new report has shown that 90 million girls or 1 in 5 globally are living in a conflict zone.

The analysis from Save the Children was released Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl.

The analysis shows that girls affected by conflict are 20% more likely to be married than those living in peaceful areas.

“Girls living in East Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and South Asia face the highest risk of child marriage linked to conflict. West and Central Africa – a region affected by conflict and climate emergencies, which lead to poverty and food shortages – has the highest rates of child marriages in the world.

Despite laws against child marriage in Nigeria, the country is home to one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world.

While efforts to tackle child marriage often focus on preventing it, little attention is given to the needs and experiences of married girls. Save the Children’s annual Global Girlhood Report: Girls on the frontline features the voices of married, widowed and divorced girls, including insights from girls displaced by conflict in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and South Sudan.

