News

Int’l Day Of The Girls: 90m girls globally are living in conflict zones – Report

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

A new report has shown that 90 million girls or 1 in 5 globally are living in a conflict zone.

The analysis from Save the Children was released Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl.

The analysis shows that girls affected by conflict are 20% more likely to be married than those living in peaceful areas.

“Girls living in East Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and South Asia face the highest risk of child marriage linked to conflict. West and Central Africa – a region affected by conflict and climate emergencies, which lead to poverty and food shortages – has the highest rates of child marriages in the world.

Despite laws against child marriage in Nigeria, the country is home to one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world.

While efforts to tackle child marriage often focus on preventing it, little attention is given to the needs and experiences of married girls. Save the Children’s annual Global Girlhood Report: Girls on the frontline features the voices of married, widowed and divorced girls, including insights from girls displaced by conflict in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and South Sudan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

One INEC official killed, two missing as gunmen storm voters registration centre in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Gunmen numbering more than eight yesterday stormed a centre for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Council area of Imo State, dispersed the electorates, shot and killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is also as two other INEC officials involved in the exercise were still missing […]
News

Gov. Sule: ‘No-Fly-Zone’ in Zamfara long overdue

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has applauded the Federal Government for declaring a no fly zone in Zamfara State. He said the no fly zone was overdue because of the level of insecurity in the state. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Sule said announcing the no fly zone was excellent because it would […]
News

NEPZA, NBS to share data on import, export, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have agreed to share data on import and export points for analysis and decision making. Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director and his counterpart, Dr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General/ Chief Executive Officer of NBS, agreed to form this strategic partnership when NEPZA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica