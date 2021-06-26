Sports

Int’l Friendly: Eagles to depart for United States Wednesday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the international friendly match against Mexico, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are to depart for Los Angeles, United States next Wednesday, BSNSports.com.ng can reports. The three-time African champions commenced preparations for the international friendly on Wednesday with invited homebased players in camp. The handlers of the team Austin Eguavoen and Paul Aigbogun have been busy with the players and three players have released from the team. The team on Friday arrived United States embassy and start the process of their travelling. The match is slated Colliseum in Los Angeles on 3rd of July. The Mexican on their part have landed in the United States as they are scheduled to face Panama on 30th of June.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.     Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.   […]
Sports

Euro roundup: La Liga title in sight for Atlético Madrid after win over Real Sociedad

Posted on Author Reporter

• Victory in their final two games will give Atlético title • Juventus keep top-four hopes alive with win at Sassuolo Atlético Madrid homed in on the La Liga title with a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday to move four points clear at the top. Diego Simeone’s side made an aggressive start […]
Sports

Man City, Lyon clash on GOtv Max, Jolli

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The appetite of football fans will be satisfied this weekend as they have access to a key match in the UEFA Champions League, with the clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais wrapping up the quarterfinals on the evening of Saturday 15 August 2020. GOtv viewers can look forward to a potential thriller kicking off […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica