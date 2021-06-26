Int’l Friendly: Eagles to depart for United States Wednesday

Ahead of the international friendly match against Mexico, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are to depart for Los Angeles, United States next Wednesday, BSNSports.com.ng can reports. The three-time African champions commenced preparations for the international friendly on Wednesday with invited homebased players in camp. The handlers of the team Austin Eguavoen and Paul Aigbogun have been busy with the players and three players have released from the team. The team on Friday arrived United States embassy and start the process of their travelling. The match is slated Colliseum in Los Angeles on 3rd of July. The Mexican on their part have landed in the United States as they are scheduled to face Panama on 30th of June.
COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart
Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.
Euro roundup: La Liga title in sight for Atlético Madrid after win over Real Sociedad
• Victory in their final two games will give Atlético title • Juventus keep top-four hopes alive with win at Sassuolo Atlético Madrid homed in on the La Liga title with a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday to move four points clear at the top. Diego Simeone's side made an aggressive start
Man City, Lyon clash on GOtv Max, Jolli
The appetite of football fans will be satisfied this weekend as they have access to a key match in the UEFA Champions League, with the clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais wrapping up the quarterfinals on the evening of Saturday 15 August 2020. GOtv viewers can look forward to a potential thriller kicking off
