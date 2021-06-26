Int’l Friendly: Eagles to depart for United States Wednesday

Ahead of the international friendly match against Mexico, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are to depart for Los Angeles, United States next Wednesday, BSNSports.com.ng can reports. The three-time African champions commenced preparations for the international friendly on Wednesday with invited homebased players in camp. The handlers of the team Austin Eguavoen and Paul Aigbogun have been busy with the players and three players have released from the team. The team on Friday arrived United States embassy and start the process of their travelling. The match is slated Colliseum in Los Angeles on 3rd of July. The Mexican on their part have landed in the United States as they are scheduled to face Panama on 30th of June.

