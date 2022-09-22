Sports

Int’l friendly: Ghana’s new recruits get Brazil test ahead of World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

While Brazil will jet off to Qatar in November dreaming of winning a sixth World Cup, Ghana hope the addition of reinforcements from the diaspora can re-establish the Black Stars as one of Africa’s top sides.

Unbeaten throughout World Cup qualifying, Brazil’s only competitive loss since going out to Belgium in the 2018 quarterfinals in Russia came against Argentina in last year’s Copa America final.

Ghana’s recent record is far less impressive going into Friday’s match in Le Havre, one of two final warm-up games for both nations ahead of the global showpiece.

A shock loss to the Comoros in January consigned Ghana to their earliest Africa Cup of Nations exit in 16 years.

But after the humiliation of that group stage debacle in Cameroon, Ghana rebounded by defeating fierce West African rivals Nigeria to reach a fourth World Cup in five tries.

They edged Nigeria on away goals and with the bitter memories of an Afcon failure still fresh, Ghana’s management team made it a matter of urgency to cast the net for new players far and wide.

Coach Otto Addo turned to his German roots to lure Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Stephan Ambrosius, both capped by Germany at under-21 level, while Chris Hughton was instrumental in convincing Tariq Lamptey to switch allegiance from England.

Yet the most intriguing newcomer in the Ghana camp is Inaki Williams, who won one cap for Spain, the country of his birth, in a 2016 friendly.

Williams has made a record 239 consecutive LaLiga appearances for Athletic Bilbao. His younger brother, Nico, was called up by Spain for the first time last week.

The 28-year-old qualifies through his parents, who left Ghana and crossed the Sahara desert barefoot before eventually resettling in Bilbao shortly before Williams was born.

“Despite being born in Europe, I have my African roots and Ghanaian blood,” Williams told BBC Sport Africa last month.

“I think this is the best moment to make that decision. I don’t think I will regret it because these trains (opportunities) only come by once.

“I wasn’t going to have this opportunity again and I think I made the right choices. I will enjoy the moment, my roots and repay the chance Ghana has given me.”

‘LIFETIME DECISION’

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has also made himself available having turned down previous call-ups.

There are concerns the influx of new players could disturb the harmony of the squad that qualified for the World Cup.

Addo, himself born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, is keen to stress to his dual nationals the choice to represent the four-time African champions is “a lifetime decision”.

“It’s not only about the World Cup, but also about more World Cups to come,” Addo, who played for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, told the BBC World Football podcast.

“It’s about African Cup of Nations. It’s about winning, being successful. So, it’s not about just this one World Cup in Qatar.”

Addo will have little time to integrate the newcomers with next Tuesday’s friendly against Nicaragua in Spain the only other run-out scheduled before he names his final list for Qatar.

The finals will surely represent one last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to lift a World Cup, but the same could apply to Neymar, still comparatively young at 30.

The Brazilian said last year he might not feature at a World Cup again, such is the strain on his body and mind.

But Neymar looks to have returned to the peak of his powers after a brilliant start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He is three shy of Pele’s national record of 77 goals for Brazil, and coach Tite believes a new generation of players are ready to share the load.

However, there was no place for Gabriel Jesus in his latest squad despite the striker impressing since his July move from Manchester City to Arsenal.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Burnley end Liverpool’s  68-match unbeaten home record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League came to an end as Ashley Barnes fired home a late winner from the penalty spot to secure a famous victory for Burnley. Barnes was tripped in the box by goalkeeper Alisson with seven minutes remaining and converted the resulting penalty to earn all […]
Sports Top Stories

Tokyo 2020: Nigerian delegate is first to be hospitalised with COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Nigerian delegate to the Olympics became the first visitor to the Tokyo Games admitted to hospital with Covid-19, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, as Japan battles to stem rising local infections a week before the event. The individual, a non-athlete in their 60s, tested positive on Thursday evening at the airport with […]
Sports

Zenith Bank Swimming Gala suspended due to heavy rains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The finals of the Zenith Bank Ikoyi Club Inter-School Swimming Gala (Primary School category) were forced to be suspended last Saturday due to heavy rain. The programme which has been serving as one of the key avenues for development of swimming in Nigeria was just about hitting full stride when the heavens open up non-stop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica