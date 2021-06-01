Sports

Int’l friendly: Indomitable Lions lay siege for Super Eagles in Austria

Neighbours and Nigeria’s football rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have already assembled in Vienna, Austria ahead of the two friendly matches with Nigeria this Friday and next week.
According to Sports Village Square coach, Antonio Conceicao and his staff have shortlisted 28 players for the games.
They are staying at Hilton Danube Waterfront Hotel.
According to Cameroon Tribune, the coach is using the two matches to rebuild the offensive of the squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in September.
In their last three matches, the Indomitable Lions scored just a goal which came in their 3-1 loss to Cape Verde which incidentally are one of Nigeria’s World Cup opponents.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Motting is expected to lead the attack for Cameroon. He could be supported by players like Karl Toko Ekambi, Christian Bassogog and Stephen Bahoken.
Among the new invitees to the squad are the duo of James Lea Siliki, a former France U-19 player and Yvan Neyou, the promising midfielder of Saint-Etienne Greens.

