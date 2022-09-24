Sports

Int’l Friendly: Messi powers Argentina past Honduras

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 on Friday in Miami as the World Cup-bound team continues to fine-tune its game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar.

Messi was at the center of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu Gomez who found Lautaro Martinez for an early 1-0 lead.

The 35-year-old Messi was on the receiving end of a hard foul in the 39th minute when Deybi Flores of Honduras slammed into him, sending him face down onto the turf and drawing a yellow card.

Messi’s team mates immediately got in the faces of the Honduras players and the teams exchanged words but stopped short of trading blows. The Argentina captain remained in the game.

Near the end of the half Marcelo Santos fouled Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso and Messi coolly slotted home the penalty for a 2-0 advantage.

Argentina kept its foot on the gas in the second half, extending their unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

Enzo Fernandez stole the ball in the 69th minute and it fell perfectly to Messi, who chipped it over the goalkeeper’s head to the delight of the partisan crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

Determined to continue putting on a show for his fans, Messi tried a difficult leaping shot in the waning minutes of the match but it missed the target. The crowd roared in approval nonetheless.

Next up for Argentina is another friendly, this time against Jamaica on Tuesday in New Jersey.

Two-time World Cup champions Argentina are among the favourites to win it all in Qatar and play their first group stage match against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dare rejects calls to join 2023 contest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has rejected calls for him to run for either the Oyo State governorship or senatorial seats preferring to complete his term. Dare said: “The assignment given to me on behalf of the Nigerian people by President Muhammadu Buhari is a national and an important one for […]
Sports

Musa not same player that ruled league 18 years ago –Finidi George

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Super Eagles Star Finidi George says the return of Ahmed Musa to Kano Pillars is good for the image of the Nigerian professional football league but warned the fans not to expect the same player that lit up the league 18 years ago. Pillars confirmed that the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow winger […]
Sports

Barca sack Koeman after poor results

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ronald Koeman has been sacked as coach of Barcelona, the club announced on Wednesday, after defeat by Rayo Vallecano left the club ninth in La Liga. Barca have won only two of their last seven league games under Koeman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Sunday’s Clasico at Camp Nou. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica